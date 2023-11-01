Is Stonehaven ready for a new cafe bistro? Residents raise concerns over plans for new eatery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Stonehaven ready for a new cafe bistro? Residents raise concerns over plans for new eatery

Locals fear that the new spot will add noise, smell and "disturbances" to the town.

By Shanay Taylor
The former printer is being turned into a cafe bistro.
The former printer is being turned into a cafe bistro.

A former printer in Stonehaven is set to become a cafe bistro.

Bruce the Printers – once a thriving business in the heart of town – will be given a complete makeover.

Plans to turn the former commercial property into a licensed cafe bistro were submitted back in July.

Those plans have now been given the go-ahead with Aberdeen-based Beachdaze Ltd set to take it over.

They plan to turn the building into a new eatery spanning over three floors and featuring a dozen tables for diners.

However several residents and businesses in the area have raised concerns over the new establishment with fears that it will add noise, smell and “disturbances” to the area.

Stonehaven to welcome new bistro

When the Cameron Street building went on the market earlier this year, it was hailed as a “truly wonderful blank canvas” with great potential to be transformed into a restaurant.

Newly formed real estate firm Beachdaze Ltd – run by 60-year-old Catherine Armstrong – is now working alongside MacGillivray Architects to turn the vacant space into a modern eatery.

In the application it states that several changes will be made during the transformation.

The new bistro will be located near the harbour. Pictured by Darrell Benns.

This includes some of the existing windows being refurbished, alongside the doors and entrance to the property being given a re-vamp.

A new colour scheme has also been pitched within the plans and the developers plan to keep the steel staircase and natural stone finishes spread throughout the space.

The building’s exterior will also be given a significant upgrade, with the existing felt replaced with single ply membrane and existing Velux replaced with conservation double glazed unit.

Blueprints show that the ground floor will have a ‘servery’ and six tables, with another six on the first floor offering room for 12 more diners.

An office and storage space will be located on the second floor.

Located in the heart of Stonehaven

The premises is located between the picturesque harbour and the town centre.

Stonehaven has become a go-to destination for foodies in the north-east as the town offers award-winning cafes, ice cream shops and takeaway diners.

The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven is owned by Lorraine and Charlie Watson. Picture by Paul Glendell.

It is located round the corner from the highly popular Carron Chipper, an ice cream shop, barbers, Farmfoods supermarket car park, a pet shop and more.

Locals raise concerns

Despite being given the go-ahead by Aberdeenshire Council, several residents and businesses in the area have raised some concerns over the new establishment – including fears that another commercial property on the street will compound existing issues including noise, smell and disturbances.

Lorraine Watson, from the nearby Carron chip shop previously wrote a letter of objection.

In it she expressed her worry of an increase in delivery vans and lorries, which “already cause big problems” for buses on the narrow road.

Lewis Faryma, who lives in a flat above the venue, added that the alleyway is already crammed due to residents needing three bins of their own.

Mr Faryma wrote: “Food premises generate significant volumes of waste, yet it is unclear how such facilities (bins, etc) are going to fit and be manoeuvred in this tight space.

It was also feared that any odours coming from the bins of the premises could attract vermin to the area.

Further information on the planning process can be found here.

