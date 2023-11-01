Is Stonehaven ready for a new cafe bistro? Residents raise concerns over plans for new eatery

A former printer in Stonehaven is set to become a cafe bistro.

Bruce the Printers – once a thriving business in the heart of town – will be given a complete makeover.

Plans to turn the former commercial property into a licensed cafe bistro were submitted back in July.

Those plans have now been given the go-ahead with Aberdeen-based Beachdaze Ltd set to take it over.

They plan to turn the building into a new eatery spanning over three floors and featuring a dozen tables for diners.

However several residents and businesses in the area have raised concerns over the new establishment with fears that it will add noise, smell and “disturbances” to the area.

Stonehaven to welcome new bistro

When the Cameron Street building went on the market earlier this year, it was hailed as a “truly wonderful blank canvas” with great potential to be transformed into a restaurant.

Newly formed real estate firm Beachdaze Ltd – run by 60-year-old Catherine Armstrong – is now working alongside MacGillivray Architects to turn the vacant space into a modern eatery.

In the application it states that several changes will be made during the transformation.

This includes some of the existing windows being refurbished, alongside the doors and entrance to the property being given a re-vamp.

A new colour scheme has also been pitched within the plans and the developers plan to keep the steel staircase and natural stone finishes spread throughout the space.

The building’s exterior will also be given a significant upgrade, with the existing felt replaced with single ply membrane and existing Velux replaced with conservation double glazed unit.

Blueprints show that the ground floor will have a ‘servery’ and six tables, with another six on the first floor offering room for 12 more diners.

An office and storage space will be located on the second floor.

Located in the heart of Stonehaven

The premises is located between the picturesque harbour and the town centre.

Stonehaven has become a go-to destination for foodies in the north-east as the town offers award-winning cafes, ice cream shops and takeaway diners.

It is located round the corner from the highly popular Carron Chipper, an ice cream shop, barbers, Farmfoods supermarket car park, a pet shop and more.

Locals raise concerns

Despite being given the go-ahead by Aberdeenshire Council, several residents and businesses in the area have raised some concerns over the new establishment – including fears that another commercial property on the street will compound existing issues including noise, smell and disturbances.

Lorraine Watson, from the nearby Carron chip shop previously wrote a letter of objection.

In it she expressed her worry of an increase in delivery vans and lorries, which “already cause big problems” for buses on the narrow road.

Lewis Faryma, who lives in a flat above the venue, added that the alleyway is already crammed due to residents needing three bins of their own.

Mr Faryma wrote: “Food premises generate significant volumes of waste, yet it is unclear how such facilities (bins, etc) are going to fit and be manoeuvred in this tight space.

It was also feared that any odours coming from the bins of the premises could attract vermin to the area.

Further information on the planning process can be found here.