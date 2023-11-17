Couple ‘distraught’ after Stonehaven cars and buildings hit in spate of swastika vandal attacks

A couple from Stonehaven has been left “distraught” after their car was vandalised with a Nazi symbol.

Several vehicles and buildings in the Stonehaven area have been targeted by vandals in the last 24 hours.

They have been left covered in swastika – an ancient religious and cultural symbol, predominantly in various Eurasian, African and American cultures.

However, it is widely recognised for having been appropriated by the Nazi Party and by neo-Nazis.

‘We are distraught’

One couple whose car was vandalised told the Press & Journal they are “distraught due to the meaning behind the symbol.”

Sam Hardie said: “It’s my partners car that was vandalised. His car is from 1994 and still has the original paint, we’re quite fond of this feature as it’s a mark of it’s time so we’d be disappointed if it had to get a new paint job.”

Luckily for the couple, the paint was still fresh and able to wipe off, before it caused permanent damage.

Despite managing to remove the paint, the couple still feel “very upset” as to why “someone would go around covering our town with these symbols”, as she added “they have such a hateful history.

“I like to think Stonehaven’s a welcoming place but a swastika certainly doesn’t convey that message.

Police launch appeal following the incidents

“We’ve given a statement to the police and they’ve said they can’t pursue a vandalism charge as there isn’t any permanent damage.

“But they are looking into it as breach of the peace. The officer I spoke to has said he does have someone in mind, but they need proof so they are hoping to find someone with CCTV footage.”

Police are now appealing for information following the incidents of vandalism in Stonehaven.

The incidents happened overnight between Thursday, November 16 and Friday, November 17.

Police are aware of vehicles graffitied on Arduthie Gardens and Helen Row in the town.

Sergeant James Griffin of Stonehaven police station said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may witnessed the incidents, or has information which could assist our enquiries, to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage of the incidents.”