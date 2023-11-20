Aberdeenshire couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary – and say they are ‘happy as ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary – and say they are ‘happy as ever’

Jim and Rosie, who lived in Bucksburn for 52 years, say "health and happiness" has been key to reaching their Platinum wedding anniversary.

By Shanay Taylor
James and Rosella celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Jim and Rosie Kellas who recently celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary (70th) Pictured with their card from King Charles. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

When Jim Kellas and his wife Rosie first met at a dance in the 1950s, they both knew it was “love at first sight”.

Fast forward several decades, the couple from Aberdeenshire just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary – and say they still feel “as happy as ever”.

91-year-old Jim said: “We’ve had our ups and downs like everyone else but that’s just life, you just get on with it.

Rosie, 87, added: “As long as we have our health and happiness, that’s all that matters.”

Jim and Rosie Kellas recently celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary (70th). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Pair married in 1953

Jim was around 20-years-old when young Rosemary, otherwise known as Rosie, caught his eye whilst playing piano in her local band.

“That’s how we met. Rosie often played in dance bands and I met her through going to the dancing,” he explained.

A year after meeting – on November 14, 1953 – they walked down the aisle ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

After the pair married they moved to Glenkindie for about a year, before moving to a small farm in Hillockhead and eventually settling down in Bucksburn, where they raised their family for 52 years. They now live in Kemnay.

Jim started out at Lawsons in Dyce before becoming a bus driver for more than three decades.

He said: “Still to this day, some of the kids remember me.”

Rosie also reminisced on fond memories of her career as she worked at the Stoneywood Mill for 23 years.

Jim and Rosie Kellas with their daughter Alison Ross and Great Granddaughters Leah (left) and Sophie Ross.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We had good fun, it was hard work but the girls were fine,” she said.

Over the years, the happy couple have travelled the world together, visiting places like Germany, Ireland, South Africa as well as travelling their home country.

“With Rosie playing in the different dance bands, we were often out a lot around Aberdeenshire too,” Jim said.

The couple pictured with their wedding photo. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Celebrations for Platinum pair

The pair were delighted to receive a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the special occasion.

Jim said: “We received a card from the King and Queen. We also got a card from the late Queen Elizabeth for our Diamond anniversary.”

To celebrate, the couple hosted a party with close friends and family last week.

“There are only three people who are still alive that were at our wedding,” Jim said.

“We stay in touch with them all of the time, but they weren’t at the party last week.”

The couple said they had a “magnificent” time as they celebrated with friends, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim added: “We were playing a lot of old fashioned tunes that we used to hear going to the dances. A lot of people had tears running down their face from the memories.”

Jim and Rosie pictured with their great-granddaughters Sophie (left) and Leah. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

 

