Ground vehicle crashed into BA plane at Aberdeen Airport

The flight was delayed for over an hour while police attended the incident.

By Graham Fleming
British Airways plane at Aberdeen Airport.
Passengers were delayed after the incident which occurred at 8.55am on Saturday. Image; Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A ground vehicle crashed into a plane on the tarmac at Aberdeen Airport yesterday as temperatures dropped below freezing.

The British Airways flight to London Heathrow was delayed by over an hour after the vehicle, said to be cargo trolley, collided with the underside of the aircraft.

Passengers saw police checking the driver as engineers assessed the damage.

The flight was due to depart at 8.55am but ended up taking off at 10:30am.

Flight taking off from Aberdeen airport.
All flights at Aberdeen Airport were delayed until 10:30am on Saturday morning. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Nicholas Harrison was due to fly to Rome by connecting through Heathrow.

Speaking to STV News, he said: “Something struck the underside of the plane when they were bringing something towards it.

“They seem to think it’s a loading cart.

“The police came out and checked over the driver.”

He added: “I’ve flown a lot and I’ve never heard of anything like this before.”

Flights from Glasgow Airport and Edinburgh Airport were suspended on Saturday morning due to snow and ice.

Aviemore was the coldest place in the UK on Saturday after temperatures plunged to -11C overnight.

British Airways apologises for delay to flights

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We apologise to our customers for the delay and our teams are working hard to get everyone to where they need to be.”

A spokesperson for AGS, who own Aberdeen Airport, also confirmed there had been an incident and that the airline was investigating.

Aberdonians share memories of first holidays abroad as 1970s airport photo goes viral

3