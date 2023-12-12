Gallery: Celebrations as Robert Gordon winter graduations come to an end

Robert Gordon University (RGU) students have graced the stage in Aberdeen’s Musical Hall as they graduated from their studies.

The university’s winter graduation ceremonies are taking place this week in the Granite City.

Family and friends of the students gathered to celebrate as those from Gray’s School of Art, the School of Computing, the School of Engineering and Scott Sutherland School of Architecture graduated.

Yesterday, the majority of students from the Business School graduated, while the evening saw those from the Law School, School of Applied Social Studies and School of Creative and Cultural Business collect their awards.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best moments.