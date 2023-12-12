Gallery: Celebrations as Robert Gordon winter graduations come to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Celebrations as Robert Gordon winter graduations come to an end

Two ceremonies were held on Tuesday.

By Bailey Moreton & heatherfowlie
2023 RGU winter graduations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
2023 RGU winter graduations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Robert Gordon University (RGU) students have graced the stage in Aberdeen’s Musical Hall as they graduated from their studies.

The university’s winter graduation ceremonies are taking place this week in the Granite City.

Family and friends of the students gathered to celebrate as those from Gray’s School of Art, the School of Computing, the School of Engineering and Scott Sutherland School of Architecture graduated.

Yesterday, the majority of students from the Business School graduated, while the evening saw those from the Law School, School of Applied Social Studies and School of Creative and Cultural Business collect their awards.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

RGU winter graduations at the Music Hall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hundreds of students took their seats while they waited to be called up for their certificates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Many students graduating today! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pipers made their way round the hall. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Excited to graduate! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Many wait to be called. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Classmates relieved that all the hard work has paid off! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students capturing the memories of this big day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A momentous day for a lot of people. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Honorary Graduate Mark Logan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Waving to friends and family. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Looking proud to be collecting his certificate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
So many smiles as these students head into the next chapter of their lives. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A fantastic and proud achievement for many today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Having worked so hard to be here today, they have earned this moment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The sky is the limit now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bright minds are the future of their industries.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A quick wave to friends and family before accepting his certificate.  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A proud day for graduates and their families who came to see them today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Congratulation’s to all who graduated today! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A round of applause as people collected their certificates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
He did it!  A proud moment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Group photo of some people who were graduating today. Well done ladies!  Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gill Flett after graduating. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bart Grabski, proud as punch to have graduated. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

 

 

 

 

Gallery: RGU students celebrate graduation in style

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drumoak protestors.
'Not over our school': 'Outrageous' pylon plan for Drumoak slammed by locals
The former church building is now on the market.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
An offshore jack-up rig at sunset.
Trade body OEUK seeks action on North Sea oil and gas skills
Education Scotland said the school still had progress to make following the body's most recent inspection. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Parents told Northfield Academy has made 'insufficient progress' raising standards
Students attended a rally against the cuts.
'We will continue fighting': Aberdeen University language courses SAVED after huge backlash - but…
The location of the new business park in Huntly.
Planning chiefs give nod to new McDonalds and Starbucks in Huntly
Alex and Ruth Grahame
Sugarbird wine bar owner hails Union Terrace Gardens after busy opening fortnight
Carron Fish Bar
Aberdeenshire chipper to hand out free meals for kids during school holidays
John Baxter. Image: Facebook
Violent serial shoplifter used knives, golf clubs and dirty needle to terrorise Aberdeen staff
The site earmarked for development at the A90 AWPR Stonehaven interchange.
'Stonehaven needs something different': Petrol station and drive-thru coffee shop at AWPR approved

Conversation