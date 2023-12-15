SNEAK PEEK at first-ever Peri Peri Original store opening in Aberdeen

A brand-new restaurant serving up Peri Peri chicken will open its doors this weekend in Aberdeen.

Peri Peri Original, a popular fast food chain will open its first-ever store in Scotland on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street on Saturday.

The brand is well-established in the United States, South East Asia, Malaysia and the Middle East but has yet to conquer the European market.

That is until now as the owners prepare to open the brand’s 62nd store worldwide, here in the Granite City.

The store contains booths, loose seating, and tables coupled with bright and inviting imagery on the walls.

In addition to the customers service, there will also be a self-service kiosk.

Eager customers who come to the store can enjoy a 50% discount on their order on Saturday and a 25% discount on Sunday to celebrate the opening.

The new restaurant will be serving up its signature chicken as well as wraps, sandwiches and burgers.

Hutcheon Street was not the bosses original choice however the 40-seater restaurant is surrounded by residential and student accommodation.

The Press and Journal were given a sneak peek inside before the opening this weekend.