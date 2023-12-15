SNEAK PEEK at first-ever Peri Peri Original store opening in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNEAK PEEK at first-ever Peri Peri Original store opening in Aberdeen

The new store located on Hutcheon Street will be offering discounts across the weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
Peri Peri Original on Hutcheon Street.
Peri Peri Original on Hutcheon Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A brand-new restaurant serving up Peri Peri chicken will open its doors this weekend in Aberdeen.

Peri Peri Original, a popular fast food chain will open its first-ever store in Scotland on Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Street on Saturday.

The brand is well-established in the United States, South East Asia, Malaysia and the Middle East but has yet to conquer the European market.

That is until now as the owners prepare to open the brand’s 62nd store worldwide, here in the Granite City.

The store contains booths, loose seating, and tables coupled with bright and inviting imagery on the walls.

Peri Peri Original restaurant in Aberdeen.
The new restaurant on Hutcheon Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In addition to the customers service, there will also be a self-service kiosk.

Eager customers who come to the store can enjoy a 50% discount on their order on Saturday and a 25% discount on Sunday to celebrate the opening.

The new restaurant will be serving up its signature chicken as well as wraps, sandwiches and burgers.

Hutcheon Street was not the bosses original choice however the 40-seater restaurant is surrounded by residential and student accommodation.

The Press and Journal were given a sneak peek inside before the opening this weekend.

Bold graphics on the walls. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In addition to chicken the eatery will also serve up wraps, burgers and fries. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
There will be seating for up 40 people. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The menu. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Self-service check-outs have been installed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The grand opening will be on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peri Peri Original on Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen.
Peri Peri Original on Hutcheon Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

