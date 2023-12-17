Dad draws 125-kilometre Santa Claus on streets of Aberdeen through Strava running app

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad draws 125-kilometre Santa Claus on streets of Aberdeen through Strava running app

Iain Young, 44, used tracking app Strava to produce the festive work of art.

By Bailey Moreton
Iain Young giant Santa Claus
Iain Young donned a festive outfit for the run. Image: Iain Young

An Aberdeen father hopes he has spread some Christmas joy this festive season, albeit in an usual manner.

Iain Young, 44, used Strava, a popular running app that tracks your route, to draw a giant Santa Claus head on the streets of Aberdeen.

Starting in Bucksburn at 5.30am on Friday, donning a reindeer costume and a digital watch to track his progress, he set off.

More than 15 hours and 125 kilometres later, he had completed his magnum opus.

Iain Young giant Santa Claus
Starting in Bucksburn, Iain Young ran more than 15 hours to draw the giant Santa Claus using running app Strava. Image: Iain Young.

Speaking to the Press & Journal on Sunday, he said: “I can move a bit better now, yesterday I wasn’t moving very well.

“Because it hadn’t really been a planned thing, I didn’t do any specific training for it, so you do tend to feel it a bit more.”

Mr Young only started planning the route three or four weeks ago but he is an experienced runner, ad is eyeing an attempt at next year’s Cape Wrath Ultra, a 400 kilometre run from Fort William to Cape Wrath on the northern tip of Sutherland.

Runner hopes giant Santa Claus will spread some joy

Iain Young giant Santa Claus
Iain Young set off at 5.30am and didn’t get home till around 9pm. Image: Iain Young.

This isn’t the first time Mr Young has attempted a festive-inspired Strava run. Last year, he drew a 36-mile long reindeer.

giant Santa Claus Iain Young
Last year’s Strava festive run by Iain Young saw him run 36 miles to draw this reindeer. Image: Iain Young.

Mr Young said he met a number of cheery faces along the way. He also shared the finished Santa Claus drawing on Facebook which garnered hundreds of likes and comments.

He said: “I was actually quite by surprised the response it got on Facebook.

“I know it’s an unusual thing for people to see someone dressed up as a reindeer running around. But it’s nice to see.

“It can be quite a miserable time of year for some people, so if I’ve brightened up someone’s day, then I’m happy.”

Mikeysline founder dies after long-term illness

Conversation