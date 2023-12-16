Mikeysline founder dies after long-term illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Mikeysline founder dies after long-term illness

Ron Williamson started the Inverness-based mental health charity in 2015.

By Bailey Moreton
mikeysline founder dies
Mikeysline chief executive Emily Stokes and charity founder Ron Williamson. Image: Mikeysline.

The founder of an Inverness-based mental health charity has died after a battle with a long-term illness.

Ron Williamson, founder of Mikeysline, died on Thursday, December 14.

Founded in 2015, Mikeysline was started to combat mental health issues and high suicide rates in the Highlands. Ron Williamson started the charity after the death of his nephew, Michael Williamson.

He ran the charity until 2019, which marked its eighth year of operation this month.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for Mikeysline wrote: “It’s with great sadness to all of us at Mikeysline that we confirm that our founder, Ron Williamson, passed away peacefully yesterday following a long illness.

“Although we knew that this was coming, Ron somehow appeared invincible to many of us. He put up such a great fight against his inoperable illness, with the strength and determination that launched Mikeysline 8 year ago.

“Our thoughts are with Ron’s family, friends, people who met Ron and supported Mikeysline in those early days and since and to our staff and volunteers who were there at the beginning with Ron and kept in touch over the years.”

“The most amazing legacy”: Tributes to Mikeysline founder pour in

Many people took to social media to pay tribute to Ron Williamson.

Catherine Gilchrist wrote: “So sad to be reading this, you brought a sense that life was worth something and helped so many improve there lives with your enthusiasm and passion. You impacted on so many lives and have left the most amazing legacy for the Highlands. Thank you.”

Craig Dunain echoed those sentiments.

He wrote: “Very sad news. I met Ron in the early days of setting up the charity and his enthusiasm and conviction it would happen was obvious to anyone who met him. As l always say to people, one measure of a man is how people regard and speak about them.

“We’d be hard pushed to find anyone with anything negative to say regarding Ron. A shining example for others to learn from and a brilliant legacy left behind.”

Wide reaching legacy

Since opening in 2015, Mikeysline has grown into an important support service in the Highlands.

The charity provides face-to-face mental health support in “hives” in Nairn, Inverness, Tain and Allness.

After the pandemic, demand for its services grew by 80%, compounded by the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.

In a video posted to the Mikeysline YouTube page, Ron Williamson said he was most proud of helping start the conversation around mental health.

He said: “People are talking to other people about their own mental health, and asking questions about their friend’s mental health. Whereas, it was not necessarily a taboo subject before Mikeysline was started, but it wasn’t discussed.”

Moving forward, he said it’s important to start having conversation about mental health at a younger age. This will help youths develop coming mechanisms.

He said: “You don’t have to come to a full stop just because things are bad today, or bad tomorrow or bad at home. You can work with any feeling that you get and you can find a way to get around it.”

