Aberdeen to Teesside flight saved as airline takes on axed Loganair route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen to Teesside flight saved as airline takes on axed Loganair route

New daily journeys between the Granite City and north-east of England to start this month.

By Chris Cromar
Eastern Airways plane.
Eastern Airways will take on the route from Loganair.

Eastern Airways will replace Loganair as the operator of flights between Aberdeen and Teesside it has been announced.

The new daily flights between the Granite City and north-east England will begin on May 20, operating daily weekdays and Sundays before increasing to twice daily from September 9.

Loganair, which brands itself as “Scotland’s Airline”, has been running the route since 2022, but this will cease to exist on May 10, as will the firm’s direct flight between Aberdeen and Newcastle.

Announced last week, the scrapping of the flights is part of Loganair’s plans to protect its “core flying network”, which will also see routes from Inverness, Stornoway, Edinburgh and Glasgow affected.

Loganair plane at Aberdeen Airport.
Loganair will stop flying from Aberdeen to Teesside and Newcastle on May 10. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Eastern Airways operated the route between the two destinations from 2001 until 2022 and its return will be the only one connecting both north-east Scotland and north-east England, as a result of the axing of the Newcastle service.

Located 14 miles west of Middlesbrough, an hour to the south of Newcastle and 48 miles north of York, the airport – previous known as Durham Tees Valley between 2004 and 2019 – has direct flights to Amsterdam and numerous holiday destinations.

Last year, flights between Aberdeen and Teesside attracted 14,293 passengers, which was down 22% on the year before.

Despite this, Eastern Airways – which also flies from the Dyce airport to Humberside and Wick – has confirmed they will offer multi-flight route pass fares offering discounts and free flight changes for regular travellers on the route.

Teesside International Airport.
Teesside Airport is located 14 miles to the west of Middlesbrough. Image: Teesside International Airport.

Commenting, Eastern Airways commercial director Roger Hage said: “We have been operating from Teesside on multiple every year since 2001, so returning to the Aberdeen service from May 20 restores familiarity to many faces we have welcomed on-board for many years.

“We more than any operator know the value of connecting the UK’s energy capital Aberdeen to significant employment centres throughout the UK.”

‘Incredibly important’ service

Teesside International Airport manager director Phil Forster added: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Eastern Airways and look forward to working with them on delivering a fantastic service for our passengers.

“We know this service is incredibly important for our passengers and the area’s economy.”

Aberdeen International Airport has been contacted for comment.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rovop operations.
US billionaire swoops for Aberdeenshire subsea firm Rovop
Clinterty Travelling Persons Site.
'It was run down': Aberdeen Travellers delighted after Clinterty site revamp
crown street
Teenage girl attacked in Aberdeen city centre
Brian Reid who was involved in an Aberdeen parking row
Pensioner's rage at neighbour calling his wife 'trash' in parking row
Architect Colin Doig left with Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing in 2017.
Aberdeen City Council architect chased child with meat cleaver
The Lecht Ski Centre.
Snow crisis for ski centre seeking £35,000 to survive
Union Street coffee plans are brewing...
Aberdeen coffee firm reveals £1m takeover of empty Union Street bank
Mapletree's IQ building in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: Aberdeen's iQ Building waves goodbye to more vacant space as Flotation Energy moves…
Tarragon outdoor seating could soon add an al fresco touch to Rosemount.
Chef reveals location for second Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen
Gary Mundie holding inspection failure notice
Aberdeen taxi driver to miss out on days of wages due to car inspection…

Conversation