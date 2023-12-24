New warning for heavy rain and snow in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New warning for heavy rain and snow in north-east

The yellow Met Office alert is in place for Wednesday (December 27).

By Shanay Taylor
A man clears snow from the sidewalk in Newmachar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man clears snow from the sidewalk in Newmachar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A new weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and snow in the north-east.

The Met Office warning comes into effect at 6am on Wednesday (December 27) running until just before midnight.

Most of the north-east is covered by the warning, including Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Inverurie, Banff and Ballater.

The new weather warning covering the north-east. Image: Met Office

The heavy rain and snow could cause travel disruption on Wednesday, as there is a chance that roads could be closed, along with delays or cancellations to rail and air services.

Power outages can also be expected while the weather warning is in place.

It comes after parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray were hit with travel disruption on Saturday and Sunday due to wintry conditions.

A separate weather warning for wind is in place across the north of Scotland on Christmas Eve.

