New warning for heavy rain and snow in north-east

A new weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and snow in the north-east.

The Met Office warning comes into effect at 6am on Wednesday (December 27) running until just before midnight.

Most of the north-east is covered by the warning, including Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Inverurie, Banff and Ballater.

The heavy rain and snow could cause travel disruption on Wednesday, as there is a chance that roads could be closed, along with delays or cancellations to rail and air services.

Power outages can also be expected while the weather warning is in place.

It comes after parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray were hit with travel disruption on Saturday and Sunday due to wintry conditions.

A separate weather warning for wind is in place across the north of Scotland on Christmas Eve.