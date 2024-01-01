Duncano’s gets licence to open later and stage events

Fans of Westhill’s popular Duncano’s bistro will now be able to stay later with extended opening times at the weekend.

The diner, at the Westhill Shopping Centre, opened only two years ago but has already proven a huge hit in the town.

It became so popular that bosses put in extra seating outdoors just months after opening.

The only venue of its kind in the town, it has attracted a dedicated army of customers.

And now licensing chiefs have granted permission for a string of changes as it enters the new year.

New activities on the cards at Duncano’s

A recent Aberdeenshire Council meeting heard all about the proposed changes to the licence at the bistro.

Though various alterations were applied for and approved, including theatre and comedy shows, it is understood that they will not all be taken forward.

From now on, the venue will be able to add “activities” like receptions, club meetings and dances.

And the closing time on Saturday has been extended from 12.30am to 1am, with a similar extension from 11.45pm to midnight on Sundays.

What happened at council meeting?

Official Harriet Tevendale explained that the option of showing televised sport would be axed under the changes.

And she said the new outdoor area would operate only from 8am to 9pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 8pm on Sundays.

Members of the licensing committee unanimously granted all of the changes.

Duncano’s already popular with people from far and wide

When Duncano’s opened in 2021, owner Lynne Duncan told us it was a “place where you can savour the moment”.

And when the decking plans were submitted in 2022, fans from miles around turned out to show their support.