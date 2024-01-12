Ross County complete loan move for Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County complete loan move for Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela

Midfielder Khela will spend the rest of the season in Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Brandon Khela in action for Birmingham City. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County have completed a loan move for Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who was born in Coventry, has come through the youth ranks at the English Championship outfit, and in 2021 became the first British South Asian player to sign a professional deal with the club.

Khela has progressed to the fringes of the Blues first team, and made his senior debut in a League Cup victory over Cheltenham Town in August.

He went on to make his league debut in the latter stages of a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in October, however those remain his only two senior outings thus far.

Khela will now aim to gain first team experience in the Staggies’ side, and he will provide an extra midfield option after Adams allowed Kyle Turner, Ben Paton and Scott High to depart.

Khela becomes County’s second addition of the January transfer window, following Thursday’s arrival of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens on loan until the end of the season.

The Staggies return from the winter break next Saturday, when they host Championship side Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

