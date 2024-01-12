Ross County complete loan move for Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela

Ross County have completed a loan move for Birmingham City teenager Brandon Khela.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who was born in Coventry, has come through the youth ranks at the English Championship outfit, and in 2021 became the first British South Asian player to sign a professional deal with the club.

Khela has progressed to the fringes of the Blues first team, and made his senior debut in a League Cup victory over Cheltenham Town in August.

He went on to make his league debut in the latter stages of a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in October, however those remain his only two senior outings thus far.

Khela will now aim to gain first team experience in the Staggies’ side, and he will provide an extra midfield option after Adams allowed Kyle Turner, Ben Paton and Scott High to depart.

Khela becomes County’s second addition of the January transfer window, following Thursday’s arrival of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens on loan until the end of the season.

The Staggies return from the winter break next Saturday, when they host Championship side Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round.