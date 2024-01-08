Tributes to ‘loveliest woman’ who died in tragic Hogmanay incident at north-east beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘loveliest woman’ who died in tragic Hogmanay incident at north-east beauty spot

The 53-year-old mum slipped and fell at the waterfall near St Cyrus.

By Lindsey Hamilton
woman who died at St Cyrus beauty spot
Lynne Watt. Image: Supplied

The woman who died after slipping and getting into difficulties at a St Cyrus beauty spot on Hogmanay has been named as Lynne Watt.

Tributes have been paid to Lynne, a wife and mum, by her colleagues at St Cyrus National Nature Reserve.

A rescue mission was launched after Lynne slipped and got into difficulties at Den Finella at around 2pm on Hogmanay.

Body recovered on New Year’s Day

The search was called off after around five hours with no sighting of Lynne that night.

The 53-year-old’s body was discovered the following day.

Den of Finella accident woman named
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

On January 1 a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police recovered the body of a 53-year-old female and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The A92 in Kincardineshire was also closed to allow emergency services access to the area with coastguard teams, police, firefighters and paramedics all scrambled to the scene.

Lynne was ‘an invaluable member of the team’

Commenting on the St Cyrus National Nature Reserve Facebook page, her colleagues described Lynne as the “loveliest woman”.

A post said: “Many of you will now have heard that we have lost an invaluable and much-loved member of the St Cyrus NNR team.

“Lynne Watt sadly lost her life after a tragic accident on New Year’s Eve.

Den of Finella woman names
The A92 was closed during the search for Lynne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Lynne was the loveliest woman, always warm, smiling and friendly.

“Many of you will have enjoyed a blether with her on site in the mornings and evenings. She always did the most incredible job, keeping us and the place sparkling and going above and beyond to help out.

“Our thoughts are with Neil her husband, her children and all her family and friends.”

It added: “Over the coming weeks there may be days that we will be unable to open the visitor centre. Please bear with us during this phase of readjustment.”

Last month, Lynne began new cleaning business St Cyrus Sparkles.

On December 13 her husband Neil took to social media to say she was already fully booked with clients.

At the time he said: “I’m so proud of all she’s built up in a year based on performance, reputation, word of mouth.

“She’s the best at what she does.”

Den of Finella

Den Finella’s waterfall is known as the “lost waterfall of Scotland.”

Den of Finella
Den Finella. Image: Andy Jarret

Shrouded in folklore and mystery, the den is named after noblewoman-turned-assassin Finella, who supposedly leapt to her death here in 995.

