Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Body found in search for Aberdeen man who has been missing since Christmas Eve

A body was found in the Woolmanhill area of Aberdeen on early on Saturday.

By Ross Hempseed
A body has been found in the search for Aberdeen man Kieran Towler. Image: Police Scotland.
A body has been found in the search for Aberdeen man Kieran Towler. Image: Police Scotland.

The body of a man has been found following search efforts to trace a missing Aberdeen man, Kieran Towler.

Police confirm a body was found at 12.30am on Saturday, January 13, in the Woolmanhill area of Aberdeen.

The body has yet to be formally identified but the family of Kieran Towler, 28, who had been missing since Christmas Eve, have been notified.

Police say the man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” but is not thought to be “suspicious”.

A police spokesman said: “The body of a man was found around 12.30am on Saturday January 13, in the area of Woolmanhill, Aberdeen.

“He has yet to be formally identified but the family of Kieran Towler, 28, who had been reported missing, has been made aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.”

