Peterhead’s Clerkhill Inn to close next weekend

Peterhead’s Clerkhill Inn is set to close its doors by next weekend.

The once popular Baylands Crescent pub opened back in 1970 and has been serving locals ever since.

Now, more than 50 years on, the pub is to cease trading on Sunday, January 21.

The Peterhead pub has been forced to close after battling increasing costs and decreasing footfall into traditional pubs.

‘An extremely difficult decision’

Taking to social media to confirm the news of the sudden closure, the owners wrote:

“Sadly we would like to confirm that the Clerkhill Inn will be closing on Sunday 21st January.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision and is one that we have certainly not taken lightly.

“However, due to the increasing cost of maintaining a business and building of this size, alongside the ever-decreasing footfall into traditional pubs and changes in drinking habits, the business is no longer sustainable.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers and staff both past and present. We are very grateful for your understanding of this decision”.

Customers reacted to the news on Facebook

Several customers have taken to social media to share their upset over the news.

Ian Mcleman wrote: “Sad to hear, I have many great memories from the Clerkhill. Back in the day it was one of the best pubs in the town.”

Lee Spriggs, who had his first legal pint in the bar, added: “A lot of time spent there in my younger days surrounded by some unbelievable characters. Sadly quite a few of them are no longer with us.”

A popular place for birthdays and wedding receptions, Carol Ann Main remembered having her wedding dance at the venue 33 years ago, while Sarah Smith reminisced: “Had my engagement party here about 20 years ago.”

Val Hay commented: “Aw I will truly miss u all the laughs the friendships we’ve made over the years the memories will b treasured forever x.”

‘It will be a sad weekend’

While Sandra Craighead also wrote: “It will be a sad weekend , next week, thinking of all the staff x.”

Tony Carter recalled: “A place that still used “new pence” on its prices and Bay City Rollers on the music. It was like stepping into a time warp going there.”

Next to The Clerkhill Inn is a block of shops, which includes a pharmacy, the Hame Bakery, Ladbrokes and McCall’s.

The news of the closure comes after The Grange, on West Road in Peterhead, closed its doors for the final time on January 1.

Announcing their decision in November 2023, they said that “ever increasing costs have made the business unsustainable and the pub is not what it was when we first bought it”.

The Clerkhill Inn has been asked for comment.

