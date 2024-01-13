Peterhead’s Clerkhill Inn to close next weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead’s Clerkhill Inn to close next weekend

The Clerkhill Inn pub first opened over 50 years ago but is set to close.

By Shanay Taylor
Clerkhill Inn, Peterhead.
Clerkhill Inn in Peterhead has announced that it will close.

Peterhead’s Clerkhill Inn is set to close its doors by next weekend.

The once popular Baylands Crescent pub opened back in 1970 and has been serving locals ever since.

Now, more than 50 years on, the pub is to cease trading on Sunday, January 21.

The Peterhead pub has been forced to close after battling increasing costs and decreasing footfall into traditional pubs.

‘An extremely difficult decision’

Taking to social media to confirm the news of the sudden closure, the owners wrote:

“Sadly we would like to confirm that the Clerkhill Inn will be closing on Sunday 21st January.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision and is one that we have certainly not taken lightly.

The venue first opened in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

“However, due to the increasing cost of maintaining a business and building of this size, alongside the ever-decreasing footfall into traditional pubs and changes in drinking habits, the business is no longer sustainable.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers and staff both past and present. We are very grateful for your understanding of this decision”.

Customers reacted to the news on Facebook

Several customers have taken to social media to share their upset over the news.

Ian Mcleman wrote: “Sad to hear, I have many great memories from the Clerkhill. Back in the day it was one of the best pubs in the town.”

Lee Spriggs, who had his first legal pint in the bar, added: “A lot of time spent there in my younger days surrounded by some unbelievable characters. Sadly quite a few of them are no longer with us.”

The venue has been forced to close due to rising costs. Image: DC Thomson.

A popular place for birthdays and wedding receptions, Carol Ann Main remembered having her wedding dance at the venue 33 years ago, while Sarah Smith reminisced: “Had my engagement party here about 20 years ago.”

Val Hay commented: “Aw I will truly miss u all the laughs the friendships we’ve made over the years the memories will b treasured forever x.”

‘It will be a sad weekend’

While Sandra Craighead also wrote: “It will be a sad weekend , next week, thinking of all the staff x.”

Tony Carter recalled: “A place that still used “new pence” on its prices and Bay City Rollers on the music. It was like stepping into a time warp going there.”

Next to The Clerkhill Inn is a block of shops, which includes a pharmacy, the Hame Bakery, Ladbrokes and McCall’s.

The news of the closure comes after The Grange, on West Road in Peterhead, closed its doors for the final time on January 1.

Announcing their decision in November 2023, they said that “ever increasing costs have made the business unsustainable and the pub is not what it was when we first bought it”.

The Clerkhill Inn has been asked for comment.

Let us know in the comments below if you have any fond memories of times spent in the Clerkhill Inn. 

‘This is a life changer’: Man from Beauly wins £100,000

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Xl bully owners meet in Aberdeen's duthie park.
'It's going to cause a lot of problems': Aberdeen XL bully owners speak out…
A body has been found in the search for Aberdeen man Kieran Towler. Image: Police Scotland.
Body found in search for Aberdeen man who has been missing since Christmas Eve
The Market Arms. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Death of man outside Market Arms in Aberdeen not 'suspicious'
Image: DC Thomson.
Missing Aberdeen man, Jonathan Watt, found
Stewart Milne celebrates success at the Trades Awards in 2014.
Stewart Milne Group: Who really is Stewart Milne?
Clan Baird members outside Dower Hotel in New Aberdour.
American owners reveal how they will turn 'eyesore' Dower Hotel into traditional Clan Baird-themed…
The Lochside Academy pupil's mother feels the school can no longer keep her daughter safe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy pupil staying at home after alleged 'vile attack'
Christopher Morrison was found not guilty of driving carelessly
Delivery driver who hit cyclist on A90 found not guilty of death by careless…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sheriff?s removal from custody death inquiry delays already overdue report Sheriff Morag McLaughlin is 'no longer able' to complete her determination into Warren Fenty's Aberdeen police cell death in June 2014 due to 'personal health reasons'. Picture shows; Warren Fenty and Sheriff Morag McLaughlin. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Family handout Date; Unknown
Sheriff's removal from custody death inquiry delays already overdue report
The Market Arms pub was closed tonight. Image: DC Thomson/ Darrell Benns
Man dies outside popular Aberdeen pub