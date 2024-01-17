Video: Police remain at Tillydrone high-rise after man charged in connection with 37-year-old’s death

Police remain at the scene of a high-rise in Tillydrone where a 37-year-old man died on Monday.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man at Elphinstone Court in Aberdeen at about 3.30pm.

A 37-year-old man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last night, it was confirmed another man, also 37, has been charged in connection with the death of the man.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police remain at scene in Tillydrone

Almost 48 hours after first receiving reports of a concern for person, officers are still carrying out investigations at the scene.

A large blue tent, which was erected to cover the man’s body, is still in place between Elphinstone Court and a children’s playpark.

Officers have also cordoned off an area outside with tape.

This morning, a police van and car remained at the scene with a number of officers in attendance, as well as a search unit.

It is understood police have been working within one of the flats and talking to residents.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray previously told the community there would be an increased police presence in the area.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time for them. Our officers are providing support and the family request privacy as they come to terms with what has happened.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance while inquiries are carried out.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to officers, call 101 or, in the case of an emergency, dial 999.”

Inquiries continue into death of man

Emergency services, including police and the ambulance service, arrived at Elphinstone Court on Monday afternoon and quickly set up a cordon.

Forensic officers joined the investigation on Tuesday afternoon and were seen carrying out searches and putting evidence in bags.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers first attended Elphinstone Court at about 10.15am on Monday after calls were made about a “concern for person”.

They carried out inquiries at the scene, however, nobody could be traced.

The circumstances of their visit have been referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department for consideration.