Video: Police remain at Tillydrone high-rise after man charged in connection with 37-year-old’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Police remain at Tillydrone high-rise after man charged in connection with 37-year-old’s death

Footage shows officers raking the ground at the scene of the incident.

By Ellie Milne
Blue tent and police van outside Elphinstone Court
Police remain at the scene. Image: Kenny Elrick

Police remain at the scene of a high-rise in Tillydrone where a 37-year-old man died on Monday.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man at Elphinstone Court in Aberdeen at about 3.30pm.

A 37-year-old man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last night, it was confirmed another man, also 37, has been charged in connection with the death of the man.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police remain at scene in Tillydrone

Almost 48 hours after first receiving reports of a concern for person, officers are still carrying out investigations at the scene.

A large blue tent, which was erected to cover the man’s body, is still in place between Elphinstone Court and a children’s playpark.

Officers have also cordoned off an area outside with tape.

Police tape in front of Tillydrone high rises
A police cordon is still in place outside Elphinstone Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This morning, a police van and car remained at the scene with a number of officers in attendance, as well as a search unit.

It is understood police have been working within one of the flats and talking to residents.

Blue police tent outside Elphinstone Court
A blue police tent was erected on Monday afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray previously told the community there would be an increased police presence in the area.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a very difficult time for them. Our officers are providing support and the family request privacy as they come to terms with what has happened.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance while inquiries are carried out.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to officers, call 101 or, in the case of an emergency, dial 999.”

A police car and van pictured at the scene on Wednesday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Inquiries continue into death of man

Emergency services, including police and the ambulance service, arrived at Elphinstone Court on Monday afternoon and quickly set up a cordon.

Forensic officers joined the investigation on Tuesday afternoon and were seen carrying out searches and putting evidence in bags.

Police van in front of blue tent
Inquiries into the death of the 37-year-old man are ongoing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers first attended Elphinstone Court at about 10.15am on Monday after calls were made about a “concern for person”.

They carried out inquiries at the scene, however, nobody could be traced.

The circumstances of their visit have been referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Forensic teams investigate scene in Tillydrone after man found dead near high rise

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Malt Mill bosses Gav Bassett and David McGhie, seen here in 2015.
Malt Mill memories: Readers reminisce as Brew Toon brings Aberdeen pub back to life
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen coach driver avoids driving ban after caught speeding home to pregnant wife
Inverurie snowball fight
Round two: More than 200 turn out in Inverurie for 'biggest snowball fight in…
William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
Ex-fisherman who sent assassination threats to Nicola Sturgeon dies in prison
Traffic between Alness and Ardgay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Warning upgraded to amber for Highlands as temperatures plunge to -14C across region on…
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
Full list: 100 schools in Aberdeenshire shut and 27,000 Highland children affected by delays…
Visitors view the British Art Show at Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2021. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen museum and gallery staff ordered to stop home-working - days after top brass…
Police attended Elphinstone Court twice on Monday following 'concern for a person' calls. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man charged in connection with Tillydrone death
Snowy conditions made for tricky driving throughout the northeast and Highlands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heavy snow leads to delays, road closures in Aberdeenshire, Highlands
A rendering of the newly funded Aberdeenshire regional museum and library in Peterhead. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Designs for multi-million pound museum and library in Peterhead unveiled