‘Growing concern’ for missing Aviemore woman with links to Aberdeen and Orkney

Concerns are growing for a missing woman from the Aviemore area who was last seen six days ago.

Police are appealing for information to trace Kirsteen Maree Foulis, who was last seen on the evening of January 11.

Officers are “increasingly concerned” about the welfare of Kirsteen, who has links to the Aberdeen and Orkney areas.

Police appeal for information to trace Aviemore woman

Kirsteen is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium build with medium length blonde hair, usually tied up.

She is known to wear a head covering and sunglasses and was wearing a purple jacket.

She was carrying a trolley suitcase and a holdall.

Anyone with potential sightings of Kirsteen is requested to contact Aviemore Police by phoning 101 and quoting incident PS-20240116-1457