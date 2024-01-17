‘Growing concern’ for missing Aviemore woman with links to Aberdeen and Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Growing concern’ for missing Aviemore woman with links to Aberdeen and Orkney

Kirsteen Maree Foulis was last seen six days ago.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Kirsteen Maree Foulis, from the Aviemore area, has links to Aberdeen and Orkney. Image: Police Scotland.
Concerns are growing for a missing woman from the Aviemore area who was last seen six days ago.

Police are appealing for information to trace Kirsteen Maree Foulis, who was last seen on the evening of January 11.

Officers are “increasingly concerned” about the welfare of Kirsteen, who has links to the Aberdeen and Orkney areas.

Kirsteen is known to wear a head covering scarf/ band and sunglasses and was wearing a purple jacket. Police Scotland

Police appeal for information to trace Aviemore woman

Kirsteen is described as being approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, medium build with medium length blonde hair, usually tied up.

She is known to wear a head covering and sunglasses and was wearing a purple jacket.

She was carrying a trolley suitcase and a holdall.

Anyone with potential sightings of Kirsteen is requested to contact Aviemore Police by phoning 101 and quoting incident PS-20240116-1457

