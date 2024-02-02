Repairs scheduled to begin at Inverurie swimming pool two months on from closure

The swimming pool at Inverurie Community Campus is expected to remain closed until mid-March while repair work is carried out.

The community facility has been closed since the end of November due to “tiling failings”.

Since then, contractors have been investigating the issues to establish the cause and are now ready to start work to fix the problem.

The main pool will be drained, tiled, grouted and cleaned from Monday with all checks expected to be completed by the week beginning March 8.

The learner pool and warm water pool will all need to be drained so the tiling can be tested.

Pool users ‘frustrated’ by closure

An update on the work required at the swimming pool was shared with users during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Inverurie and District councillor Marion Ewensen said those in attendance were “frustrated” by the length of time it will take to reopen.

She said: “This is a real set back for the users of the facility and there are people who have paid in advance for blocks of swimming lessons which have to be cancelled.

“The swimming club have to move to alternative pools to maintain their training regime and there is no availability for leisure users who like to swim for their health and wellbeing.

“The people present at the meeting were frustrated at the prolonged closure but appreciated the information provided and the reason for the extended works.

“I am very concerned that such errors could be made in the construction of our new campus and very disappointed in the limitations this places on the use of this fantastic facility.”

When will work take place?

Re-tiling and grouting – Monday, February 5 to Friday, February 9

Adhesive and grout curing – Saturday, February 10 to Friday, March 1

Cleaning – Monday, February 26 to Friday, March 1

Refilling the pool – Saturday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 6

Temperature and chemistry checks – Thursday, March 7 to Friday, March 8

Pool reopening – Friday, March 8 to Monday, March 11

Inverurie pool closed for ‘necessary’ repairs

Live Life Aberdeenshire have said they understand the frustration of pool users but need to ensure “comprehensive” repairs to help prevent future issues.

A spokesman said: “The contractor has finalised their investigations into the cause of the tiling failure at the Inverurie Community Campus swimming pool along with their proposals and timescales for the necessary repair works.

“We understand the frustration caused by the loss of the swimming pool since its closure on November 27 last year, however our over-riding priority since has been to ensure confidence that the cause was understood and that the repairs are comprehensive.”