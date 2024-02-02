Repairs scheduled to begin at Inverurie swimming pool two months on from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Repairs scheduled to begin at Inverurie swimming pool two months on from closure

The pool at Inverurie Community Campus has been closed since November 27 due to a "tiling failure".

By Ellie Milne
Inverurie Community Campus sign
The swimming pool at Inverurie Community Campus is currently closed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The swimming pool at Inverurie Community Campus is expected to remain closed until mid-March while repair work is carried out.

The community facility has been closed since the end of November due to “tiling failings”.

Since then, contractors have been investigating the issues to establish the cause and are now ready to start work to fix the problem.

The main pool will be drained, tiled, grouted and cleaned from Monday with all checks expected to be completed by the week beginning March 8.

The learner pool and warm water pool will all need to be drained so the tiling can be tested.

Swimming pool at Inverurie Community Campus.
The swimming pool needs to be trained and re-tiled. Image: Live Life Aberdeenshire.

Pool users ‘frustrated’ by closure

An update on the work required at the swimming pool was shared with users during a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Inverurie and District councillor Marion Ewensen said those in attendance were “frustrated” by the length of time it will take to reopen.

She said: “This is a real set back for the users of the facility and there are people who have paid in advance for blocks of swimming lessons which have to be cancelled.

“The swimming club have to move to alternative pools to maintain their training regime and there is no availability for leisure users who like to swim for their health and wellbeing.

“The people present at the meeting were frustrated at the prolonged closure but appreciated the information provided and the reason for the extended works.

“I am very concerned that such errors could be made in the construction of our new campus and very disappointed in the limitations this places on the use of this fantastic facility.”

Car park and front of building at Inverurie Community Campus
The swimming pool is based at Inverurie Community Campus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

When will work take place?

  • Re-tiling and grouting – Monday, February 5 to Friday, February 9
  • Adhesive and grout curing – Saturday, February 10 to Friday, March 1
  • Cleaning – Monday, February 26 to Friday, March 1
  • Refilling the pool – Saturday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 6
  • Temperature and chemistry checks – Thursday, March 7 to Friday, March 8
  • Pool reopening – Friday, March 8 to Monday, March 11

Inverurie pool closed for ‘necessary’ repairs

Live Life Aberdeenshire have said they understand the frustration of pool users but need to ensure “comprehensive” repairs to help prevent future issues.

A spokesman said: “The contractor has finalised their investigations into the cause of the tiling failure at the Inverurie Community Campus swimming pool along with their proposals and timescales for the necessary repair works.

“We understand the frustration caused by the loss of the swimming pool since its closure on November 27 last year, however our over-riding priority since has been to ensure confidence that the cause was understood and that the repairs are comprehensive.”

New Hazlehead Academy must include swimming pool, say locals

