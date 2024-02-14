James Watt and Georgia Toffolo enjoy luxury holiday as BrewDog boss asks her to move in

Georgia Toffolo has said she is “so excited” after BrewDog’s James Watt asked the reality star to move in with him.

The BrewDog boss popped the question during their romantic getaway to the Seychelles.

And Georgia – known as Toff to fans – said yes, describing it as the “best end” to their holiday.

The former Made in Chelsea star has candidly spoke about her relationship on Instagram, sharing how she has become almost inseparable from her new man.

She regularly updates her followers on her trips to the north east to visit James, who lives in Aberdeenshire.

Pair take a romantic getaway

Although the pair “basically live together”, Toff is excited to “make it official”.

Neither of them have confirmed where they will live together.

Sharing the news with her 1.8 million followers on Instagram, she said: “Happiest when with YOU…which is encouraging as @brewdogjames just asked me to move in!

“We basically live together anyway but I’m excited to make it official.”

“Some of the outfits I’ve worn in between our houses in London have been nothing short of extraordinary. Last week I wore cowboy boots with my PJ’s and a flat cap to hide the shame.

“Can’t wait to tell Montdog the good news – my days of being the bag lady are officially OVER! So excited to make our home together. Best end to our holiday.”

The pair recently jetted off to the Seychelles and have been sunning it up in the Indian Ocean paradise ever since.

Visiting sights like the Vallée de Mai, Toff joked on her Instagram story by writing “so happy I didn’t miss out on seeing the home of the world’s largest nut”.

The happy couple are now making the most of their last few hours on the island today before heading home.

They started seeing each other last summer after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Since they announced their relationship, she has been spotted at the Ellon Brewdog HQ numerous times, as well as visiting beauty spots across the north east.