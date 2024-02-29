What was mysterious green substance found in stream near Hazlehead Park?

A mysterious bright green substance found in a stream near Hazlehead Park has had passers-by scratching their heads.

In and around the popular Aberdeen park, there are several small trickling streams – but this one looked a little different.

An image acquired by The P&J shows a bright lime green substance in the waterway located near the running track.

The strange matter baffled social media users who recommended contacting the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and reporting it.

Some suggested a potential source of the mysterious substance, saying it could be a dye chemical used by workers to detect leakages in underground pipes etc.

Strange green substance nothing to be concerned about

After being reported to Sepa, the agency sent out officers to survey the waterways at Hazlehead Park.

They are thankfully now clear.

A Sepa spokeswomen said: ““Sepa was contacted by members of the public of a potential pollution incident that took place on Wednesday 28th February at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen.

“From photos provided to Sepa the images are consistent with non-toxic drainage dye. Officers have today checked the area and the watercourses are now clear. The source of the event has not been established.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who reported this to us and to encourage anyone who spots signs of a pollution incident to contact Sepa via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or online at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”