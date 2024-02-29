What was mysterious green substance found in stream near Hazlehead Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What was mysterious green substance found in stream near Hazlehead Park?

The strange 'pollution' was found in the water close to the running track.

By Ross Hempseed
Mysterious green substance found near to Hazlehead Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Mysterious green substance found near to Hazlehead Park. Image: DC Thomson.

A mysterious bright green substance found in a stream near Hazlehead Park has had passers-by scratching their heads.

In and around the popular Aberdeen park, there are several small trickling streams – but this one looked a little different.

An image acquired by The P&J shows a bright lime green substance in the waterway located near the running track.

The green substance was found near Hazlehead Park

The strange matter baffled social media users who recommended contacting the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and reporting it.

Some suggested a potential source of the mysterious substance, saying it could be a dye chemical used by workers to detect leakages in underground pipes etc.

Sepa has confirmed the waterways are now clear at Hazlehead Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Strange green substance nothing to be concerned about

After being reported to Sepa, the agency sent out officers to survey the waterways at Hazlehead Park.

They are thankfully now clear.

A Sepa spokeswomen said: ““Sepa was contacted by members of the public of a potential pollution incident that took place on Wednesday 28th February at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen.

“From photos provided to Sepa the images are consistent with non-toxic drainage dye. Officers have today checked the area and the watercourses are now clear. The source of the event has not been established.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who reported this to us and to encourage anyone who spots signs of a pollution incident to contact Sepa via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or online at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”

