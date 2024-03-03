Bounty Competitions launches £1m prize in Aberdeenshire firm’s biggest-ever giveaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bounty Competitions launches £1m prize in Aberdeenshire firm’s biggest-ever giveaway

Two entrants also have the chance to win £10,000.

By Ross Hempseed
Calvin and Leanne Davidson. Image: Bounty Competitions
Bounty Competitions has gone live with a £1 million cash giveaway – the biggest-ever prize on offer from the Aberdeenshire firm.

The raffle website was launched in 2020 by Turriff couple Leanne and Calvin Davidson.

It has since given away more than £60m in prizes, from cars to homes and various other goodies.

On Sunday, Bounty Competitions went live with its £1m cash giveaway.

Making the announcement on Facebook, Calvin told viewers they were “about to witness history”.

142,000 tickets available for Bounty Competitions £1 million cash giveaway

He said he could not believe they would be able to give away such a large cash prize after just four years.

The cost to enter the £1m prize giveaway is £10, with 142,000 tickets up for grabs, a proportion of which makes up the total prize fund.

In addition to the £1m, two other entrants will receive a cash prize of £10,000.

The winner will also be given £22,000 to donate to their chosen charity.

On Saturday, the couple announced that a woman from Keith had won a prize package which included a three-bedroom house in Oldmeldrum, a Volkswagen Golf and £20,000 in cash.

Leanne and Calvin previously told how they had delved into their £30,000 life savings to launch Bounty Competitions.

