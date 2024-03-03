Bounty Competitions launches £1m prize in Aberdeenshire firm’s biggest-ever giveaway

Bounty Competitions has gone live with a £1 million cash giveaway – the biggest-ever prize on offer from the Aberdeenshire firm.

The raffle website was launched in 2020 by Turriff couple Leanne and Calvin Davidson.

It has since given away more than £60m in prizes, from cars to homes and various other goodies.

On Sunday, Bounty Competitions went live with its £1m cash giveaway.

Making the announcement on Facebook, Calvin told viewers they were “about to witness history”.

142,000 tickets available for Bounty Competitions £1 million cash giveaway

He said he could not believe they would be able to give away such a large cash prize after just four years.

The cost to enter the £1m prize giveaway is £10, with 142,000 tickets up for grabs, a proportion of which makes up the total prize fund.

In addition to the £1m, two other entrants will receive a cash prize of £10,000.

The winner will also be given £22,000 to donate to their chosen charity.

On Saturday, the couple announced that a woman from Keith had won a prize package which included a three-bedroom house in Oldmeldrum, a Volkswagen Golf and £20,000 in cash.

Leanne and Calvin previously told how they had delved into their £30,000 life savings to launch Bounty Competitions.