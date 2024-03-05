Coastguard stands down from north coast search for missing person John McGrath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coastguard stands down from north coast search for missing person John McGrath

Several teams were deployed today to help police search for the missing John O'Groats man.

By Bailey Moreton
Coastguard are looking for missing man. Image: Police Scotland.
Coastguard are looking for missing man. Image: Police Scotland.

Coastguard teams were deployed on Wednesday afternoon to assist police in looking for missing John O’Groats man John McGrath.

The 52-year-old was reported missing from the Caithness village on Saturday and was last seen at 10am that day.

Teams were called out at around 12:15pm today to scour the north coast.

Coastguard rescue teams were sent out to search Duncansby, Wick and Scrabster with a Thurso RNLI lifeboat also assisting.

Teams were stood down around 4:15pm.

A coastguard spokesperson could not provide more details on the status of the search and directed questions to Police Scotland.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We have nothing further to add to the appeal we issued earlier.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace John McGrath.”

Police issued an appeal looking for missing man John McGrath early on Wednesday morning.

Officers are appealing for help to trace the 52-year-old.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, grey hair.

John Mcgrath missing from John O'Groats.
John McGrath is missing from John O’Groats. Image: Police Scotland.

In an earlier statement, Sergeant Claire Brotherston said: “Our concerns are growing for John and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1186 of  March 4.”

