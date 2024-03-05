Coastguard stands down from north coast search for missing person John McGrath

Coastguard teams were deployed on Wednesday afternoon to assist police in looking for missing John O’Groats man John McGrath.

The 52-year-old was reported missing from the Caithness village on Saturday and was last seen at 10am that day.

Teams were called out at around 12:15pm today to scour the north coast.

Coastguard rescue teams were sent out to search Duncansby, Wick and Scrabster with a Thurso RNLI lifeboat also assisting.

Teams were stood down around 4:15pm.

A coastguard spokesperson could not provide more details on the status of the search and directed questions to Police Scotland.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We have nothing further to add to the appeal we issued earlier.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace John McGrath.”

John McGrath: ‘Concerns growing’ for missing John O’Groats man

Police issued an appeal looking for missing man John McGrath early on Wednesday morning.

Officers are appealing for help to trace the 52-year-old.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short, grey hair.

In an earlier statement, Sergeant Claire Brotherston said: “Our concerns are growing for John and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1186 of March 4.”