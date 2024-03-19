Aberdeen architects toast Union Terrace Gardens

Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) scooped the project of the year title in the latest edition of Aberdeen Society of Architects’ Annual Dinner and Design Awards.

The near-£30 million revamp of sunken gardens in the heart of the Granite City also won the public realm gong.

And it was awarded a “highly commended” accolade in the conservation category.

The project of the year honour was for UTG’s three pavilions, designed by Stallan-Brand.

Judges said they seemed to “encompass a multitude of individual projects”.

They cited their strong credentials in areas including conservation, preservation, architecture, engineering and public realm, delivering an overall result “greater than the sum of its parts”.

And they hailed the outcome as “a testament to the vision and drive of the whole team behind this significant project for Aberdeen”.

The work at UTG was finally completed in December 2022 after numerous delays.

Problems after the gardens reopened have included anti-social behaviour, CCTV cameras not being switched on, public toilets being shut and initial difficulties finding tenants for the pavilions.

All the top award winners:

Project of the year – Union Terrace Gardens, Stallan-Brand

Ambassador award – Balingen Parkufersteg, Moxon Architects

Public realm – Union Terrace Gardens, Stallan-Brand

Residential – Ardoch, Moxon Architects

Commercial – Opportunity North East BioHub, BDP

Best interior – Finnies the Jeweller, MGA Architecture

Small project – Broomhill Attic, BW Macintyre Architects

Other accolades

Highly commended: Morven, Fiddes Architects (residential); Union Terrace Gardens, Stallan-Brand/DC/LDA (conservation); Ardoch, Moxon Architects (best interior); and Broomhill Loft, BW Macintyre Architects

Commended: Crathes Castle Rose Garden, David Chouman (public realm); Gairnsheil Jubilee Bridge, Moxon Architects; Drydykes, Fiddes Architects (residential); Boxwood, Gokay Deveci (residential); Ardoch, Moxon Architects (conservation); and Piper Sandler , Space Solutions

Judges included Scott Sutherland School of Architecture associate dean David Wilson, Dundee Institute of Architects president Fiona Canavan and Aberdeenshire Council heritage planner Yvonne Tough.

The event took place at Union Kirk on Union Street, Aberdeen.

There were about 120 architects there to celebrate success and also hear a presentation by Peter Exley, the new dean of Robert Gordon University’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture.

Mr Exley, a former president of the American Institute of Architects, called for action from architects over a number of local projects, including the delayed redevelopment of Victoria Road School in Torry.

The Aberdeen Society of Architects comprises about 200 chartered architects in the Granite City of Aberdeen and surrounding area.