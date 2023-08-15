Gallery: We chart the progress of Union Terrace Gardens from drab opening to lush new attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: We chart the progress of Union Terrace Gardens from drab opening to lush new attraction

Our photographers have been popping along at regular intervals to build a picture of the gradual transformation.

Union Terrace Gardens from above as our gallery shows how it has changed.
Union Terrace Gardens from above as our gallery shows how it has changed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

It was a cold and dark December night, just before Christmas, when Union Terrace Gardens finally reopened to the public.

Not with a bang, but a whimper.

Perhaps due to controversial delays, and a soaring price tag, officials seemed unwilling to celebrate the milestone in the £30 million project.

Since then, our photographers have visited Union Terrace Gardens on a regular basis to capture its eventual transformation from a mudpit to the finished article…

Union Terrace Gardens gallery begins on December 22, 2022

Union Terrace Gardens gallery
HMT was illuminated in festive colours as the gates swung open and our staff finally stepped foot inside. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens gallery
A few eager folk went a look about. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens gallery
Labour Councillors and friends staged an unofficial opening of the redesigned Union Terrace Gardens that night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens gallery
The festive season has passed, and Union Terrace Gardens is looking a bit bleak in this image from January 11. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Spectra returns to UTG

The landmark was sealed off to the public again in late January.

This time, it was so that Spectra artworks could be installed at the park for the first time since it closed for refurbishment in 2019.

While the muddy central section was covered up with boards, workers transformed the spot into the most popular part of the lights festival.

Union Terrace Gardens gallery
A muddy lawn was covered up for Spectra in late January. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens gallery
The project was progressing in this image from February 6. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens gallery
That mudpit became a wonderland. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens gallery
This large fellow made for some interesting photos. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Spring arrives, but no sign of grass…

As spring dawned across the north-east, some optimism began to sprout that the sunken Victorian gardens could soon look how they should.

Union Terrace Gardens gallery
A photo from March 21 as our photographers kept up their watch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Not quite looking its best. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens gallery
By the end of May, some weeds added a touch of colour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Progress as lawn is finally laid, and gardens come to life!

By the end of June, the central lawn was finally fenced off and the grass was laid.

People were kept from venturing on while it bedded in.

Starting to look better. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This image from July 10 captures UTG beneath a nice blue sky. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Earlier this month, we took the chance to grab a close-up of the blades of grass. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Emelia and her mum Lauren Morrison are among the first to enjoy the space once the fencing is removed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aria Gilroy crawling into our Union Terrace Gardens gallery on Friday August 11. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What do you think of the revamped Union Terrace Gardens? Let us know in our comments section below

Scroll back and forth to see the changes from the opening date until now:

With the grass now laid, and a market planned for the spot at the end of this month, it seems like things are finally looking positive.

Read our columnist Scott Begbie’s thoughts on the revamped Union Terrace Gardens here.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A view of the A981 leaving Strichen, lined with trees and houses.
A981 blocked following a crash near Strichen
An artist impression of the new assisted living bungalows at Stoneywood. Image: Mackie Ramsay Taylor Architects
Confirmed: 'Urgently needed' supported living bungalows to be built on Aberdeen's Stoneywood School site
Ritchie Findlay threatened two women and two dogs with a pair of scissors. Image: Facebook.
Man threatened to stab women and dogs with scissors after falling off the wagon
Two policemen on guard outside Craiginches Prison on the morning of the execution while while placard-bearing protestor John Gibson demands the abolition of hanging. Image: DC Thomson
John Henry Burnett: Final days of last man hanged in Aberdeen, 60 years ago
The location of the planned EV charging "hub" off Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen.
EV charging giant Allego plans ultra-fast 'hub' near Haudagain in Aberdeen
Nursery nurse celebrates first children's book.
Aberdeenshire nursery worker's passion for the planet inspires new children's book
The Ailsa floating storage and offloading vessel.
Ailsa hits major UK North Sea milestone for TotalEnergies
Wind turbines.
Aberdeen firm SEM helps put new spin on old wind turbines
Dr Chris Provan has seen many changes over his 30 years as an Aberdeen GP. But current staffing shortages are a major concern. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen GP reveals why you can't get an appointment
Krystian Kalczynski admitted one charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and an additional charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath. Image: Shutterstock.
Vodka-glugging van driver sacked after he was stopped while more than five-times the limit

Conversation