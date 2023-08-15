Gallery: We chart the progress of Union Terrace Gardens from drab opening to lush new attraction

It was a cold and dark December night, just before Christmas, when Union Terrace Gardens finally reopened to the public.

Not with a bang, but a whimper.

Perhaps due to controversial delays, and a soaring price tag, officials seemed unwilling to celebrate the milestone in the £30 million project.

Since then, our photographers have visited Union Terrace Gardens on a regular basis to capture its eventual transformation from a mudpit to the finished article…

Union Terrace Gardens gallery begins on December 22, 2022

Spectra returns to UTG

The landmark was sealed off to the public again in late January.

This time, it was so that Spectra artworks could be installed at the park for the first time since it closed for refurbishment in 2019.

While the muddy central section was covered up with boards, workers transformed the spot into the most popular part of the lights festival.

Spring arrives, but no sign of grass…

As spring dawned across the north-east, some optimism began to sprout that the sunken Victorian gardens could soon look how they should.

Progress as lawn is finally laid, and gardens come to life!

By the end of June, the central lawn was finally fenced off and the grass was laid.

People were kept from venturing on while it bedded in.

With the grass now laid, and a market planned for the spot at the end of this month, it seems like things are finally looking positive.

