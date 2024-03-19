Legendary Highland League marksman Neil Gauld reflects on his career after retiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legendary Highland League marksman Neil Gauld reflects on his career after retiring

The 36-year-old has hung up his boots.

By Callum Law
Neil Gauld pictured in action for Formartine United, left, Inverurie Locos, centre, and Banks o' Dee, right has retired.
Neil Gauld pictured in action for Formartine United, left, Inverurie Locos, centre, and Banks o' Dee, right has retired.

Neil Gauld looks back with pride on his goal-laden Breedon Highland League career having decided to retire.

The 36-year-old striker, who has been with Turriff United this season, has hung up his boots having netted 363 goals at Highland League level.

Gauld first featured in the division for Inverurie Locos as a 16-year-old.

After a spell in the Juniors with Formartine United he went on to have a further three spells with Locos, a stint at Huntly, two years with Formartine in the Highland League before joining Banks o’ Dee last season and switching to Turriff this term.

With Inverurie Gauld won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and SFA North Region Challenge Cup and claimed a further Highland League Cup medal with Dee.

Time to right to retire

Individually Gauld was the league’s top scorer in the 2018-19 season. He is Inverurie’s all-time record scorer with 286 strikes and netted what is thought to be the quickest hat-trick in Scottish Cup history, in five minutes and 50 seconds for Locos in 2011.

This season Gauld took some time out following the birth of his son, Nixon, on Boxing Day.

He also had a loan stint with Junior club Colony Park, but after discussions with Turra boss Warren Cummings, Gauld decided to retire.

He said: “Warren and myself spoke about it and we reached a mutual decision that I’d retire.

“I’m getting on a bit and I’ve got a son now, it just feels like it’s time to stop.

Neil Gauld celebrates scoring a goal for Inverurie Locos.

“I’ve got great memories, the Highland League has been very good to me and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“The cup wins were great moments. Individually the Scottish Cup hat-trick, scoring eight goals in a game for Formartine against Strathspey (in 2016) and being top scorer in the league one season really stand out.

“I’ve been lucky to play with a lot of very good players.

“I’ve got a good relationship with most people I came across and I don’t think I’ve had a cross word with hardly anybody.

“In that regard I’ve been very lucky with guys I’ve played with and managers I’ve played under.”

Record among the best

Gauld’s goal return puts him among the highest scorers in the 131-year history of the Highland League.

He added: “In my time there have been better players than me who haven’t scored as many goals.

“To score more goals at the level than Cammy Keith is something to be proud of because he’s known as an absolute legend for scoring goals.

“I don’t know where I am in terms of all-time. But in terms of my generation of players I’ve scored the most, although I expect Scott Barbour will go past me.

“I’d have scored more if I hadn’t missed as many games with injury, but Scott is someone who hardly misses a game with injury so I think he’ll go past me.”

