Call for bikers to take part in cortege for final journey of RAF Lossiemouth corporal

The widow of an RAF Lossiemouth corporal who died in a crash near Huntly is organising a very special goodbye to her husband.

Corporal David Thorne was involved in a crash on the A96 whilst riding his VFR bike on Tuesday, March 5.

The 43-year-old – who was a “highly valued” aircraft technician – was married with three children and two grandchildren.

Now, his wife Michelle is asking for a bike cortege to escort her late husband on his funeral day.

Her call has been shared by one of David’s friends on Facebook to honour “a much-loved member of the biking fraternity”.

‘Calling all bikers’ for Corporal Thorne goodbye

The post starts by “calling all bikers” to take part in David’s goodbye.

It continues: “Michelle, Dave’s wife, has asked for a bike cortege to escort him from WG Catto Funeral Parlour Linkwood in Elgin to Buckie Crematorium on Wednesday, March 27, leaving at 1.15pm for the service at 2.30pm.

“There will be a wake after in the Elgin Ex Servicemen’s Club.

“Please try to make the ride and show our unity for a much-loved member of the biking fraternity.

“Let’s make Michelle and the family proud.”

Corporal Thorne was a “highly valued” RAF member

A moving tribute from RAF Lossiemouth described Corporal David Thorne as a “highly valued” aircraft technician “who achieved a lot during his RAF career”.

Originally from Cwmbran in Wales, he had served in the RAF for 26 years and had recently been promoted to sergeant thanks to his “professionalism, leadership, and ability”.

The aircraft technician served on five overseas operations, completing two tours on Operation Herrick in Afghanistan, two tours on Operation Shader in Cyprus, and one deployment to the Falklands.

A statement from RAF Lossiemouth said: “While the RAF will deeply mourn his passing, the thoughts of everyone at RAF Lossiemouth are firmly with his wife Michelle, his mother Sally, his father Graham, his children Aaron, Katy and Ash, and his grandchildren, Lauren and Miles.”