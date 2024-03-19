Call for bikers to take part in cortege for final journey of RAF Lossiemouth corporal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Call for bikers to take part in cortege for final journey of RAF Lossiemouth corporal

David Thorne was killed in a collision whilst riding his motorcycle near Huntly earlier this month.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The wife of Corporal Thorne is calling on bikers to help say a special goodbye to her husband. Image: The family of Corporal Thorne
The wife of Corporal Thorne is calling on bikers to help say a special goodbye to her husband. Image: The family of Corporal Thorne

The widow of an RAF Lossiemouth corporal who died in a crash near Huntly is organising a very special goodbye to her husband.

Corporal David Thorne was involved in a crash on the A96 whilst riding his VFR bike on Tuesday, March 5.

The 43-year-old – who was a “highly valued” aircraft technician – was married with three children and two grandchildren.

Now, his wife Michelle is asking for a bike cortege to escort her late husband on his funeral day.

Her call has been shared by one of David’s friends on Facebook to honour “a much-loved member of the biking fraternity”.

‘Calling all bikers’ for Corporal Thorne goodbye

The post starts by “calling all bikers” to take part in David’s goodbye.

It continues: “Michelle, Dave’s wife, has asked for a bike cortege to escort him from WG Catto Funeral Parlour Linkwood in Elgin to Buckie Crematorium on Wednesday, March 27, leaving at 1.15pm for the service at 2.30pm.

Corporal Thorne was a keen motorcyclist. Image: A picture supplied by his family
Aircraft on the ground at RAF Lossiemouth.
RAF Lossiemouth described Corporal Thorne as a “highly valued” aircraft technician.

“There will be a wake after in the Elgin Ex Servicemen’s Club.

“Please try to make the ride and show our unity for a much-loved member of the biking fraternity.

“Let’s make Michelle and the family proud.”

Corporal Thorne was a “highly valued” RAF member

A moving tribute from RAF Lossiemouth described Corporal David Thorne as a “highly valued” aircraft technician “who achieved a lot during his RAF career”.

Originally from Cwmbran in Wales, he had served in the RAF for 26 years and had recently been promoted to sergeant thanks to his “professionalism, leadership, and ability”.

The aircraft technician served on five overseas operations, completing two tours on Operation Herrick in Afghanistan, two tours on Operation Shader in Cyprus, and one deployment to the Falklands.

A statement from RAF Lossiemouth said: “While the RAF will deeply mourn his passing, the thoughts of everyone at RAF Lossiemouth are firmly with his wife Michelle, his mother Sally, his father Graham, his children Aaron, Katy and Ash, and his grandchildren, Lauren and Miles.”

RAF Lossiemouth in mourning after death of ‘dear colleague’ who died in A96 crash

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Manager and chef Marcus Sherry pictured outside the Fish Shop restaurant in Ballater.
'Hard work pays off' as Ballater restaurant voted one of the best places to…
Jack Walker violently assaulted a woman in Aberdeen before declaring himself 'Aberdeen's hardest man'. Image: Facebook.
Thug who punched woman unconscious in unprovoked attack declared himself 'Aberdeen's hardest man'
The Burger King and Costa drive-thrus will be built next to the Invernettie Roundabout in Peterhead. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Burger King and Costa drive-thrus on outskirts of Peterhead APPROVED
Police cars on Longate
Man, 51, taken to hospital after 'stabbing' on Peterhead street
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Sentencing delayed for former Aberdeen nurse who poisoned child
Shoe Zone Peterhead
'Soon we will be left with nothing': Blow for Peterhead town centre as Shoe…
Robert Livingstone carried out a robbery with a bread knife at a Spar on St Machar Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Spar knife robber was suffering from 'crack cocaine psychosis'
Jack Smith, who offered to buy a girl vapes and then went on to perform a sexual assault on her
Aberdeen man offered to buy child vapes - then sexually assaulted her
Car fire on the A96 near P&J Live. Image: Fubar News.
Car catches fire on A96 near P&J Live
To go with story by Jamie Ross. SPINDRIFT Picture shows; Lewis Webster. Glasgow. SpinDrift Date; 19/03/2024
Aberdeen man admits stabbing dad multiple times but denies murder