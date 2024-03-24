Region braced for snow as yellow weather warning issued

A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for the north and north-east for Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued the alert between midnight and 12pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The weather agency has advised that rain and snow can cause disruption, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.

Aberdeen and the whole of Aberdeenshire will be affected by the upcoming yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the warning also covers Moray and a large area of the Highlands, including Inverness.

Yellow warning for the north and north-east: What to expect?

The Met Office has alerted the weather warning for rain and snow may lead to travel disruption and road closures.

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.