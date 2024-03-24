Region braced for snow as yellow weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Region braced for snow as yellow weather warning issued

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and a large area of the Highlands including Inverness will be affected.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The yellow warning may cause travel disruption in the north and north-east. Met Office.
The yellow warning may cause travel disruption in the north and north-east. Met Office.

A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for the north and north-east for Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued the alert between midnight and 12pm on Tuesday, March 26.
The weather agency has advised that rain and snow can cause disruption, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.

Aberdeen and the whole of Aberdeenshire will be affected by the upcoming yellow alert.

Meanwhile, the warning also covers Moray and a large area of the Highlands, including Inverness.

Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray will be hit by the yellow warning. Image: Met Office.

Yellow warning for the north and north-east: What to expect?

The Met Office has alerted the weather warning for rain and snow may lead to travel disruption and road closures.

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

