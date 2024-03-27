Old Aberdeen flat with its own Wikipedia page goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Aberdeen flat with its own Wikipedia page goes up for sale

The historic property was built in the 17th century and is one of the city's oldest buildings.

By Chris Cromar
Bede House outside.
Bede House is located in Old Aberdeen. Image: Aberdein Considine.

If you have ever fancied living in a property with its own Wikipedia page, now is your chance to do so in Old Aberdeen.

A one-bedroom flat at the 17th-century Bede House in the historic area of the Granite City has hit the market for offers over £110,000.

The Category A listed three-story townhouse, which now contains two apartments, was built in 1676 as a home for Bailie William Logan and his wife Jean Moir of Stoneywood.

Bede House outside.
It was built in the 17th century. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Refurbished and converted into flats in 1965, much of the historic building – located just a two-minute walk from Aberdeen University on Don Street – remains in its original form.

Bede House outside.
The property is on the market for offers over £110,000. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Seen as an “excellent example” of an L-shaped Scottish townhouse, it was built on three floors with an attic.

Bede House staircase.
The communal staircase is historic. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Entry to Bede House is through a communal door, which is shared between the two flats.

Bede House cellar.
The flat has a spacious cellar. Image: Aberdein Considine.

 

On the ground floor lies an exclusive cellar, which comes with power and plenty of storage space.

Bede House hallway.
The hallway leads to the flat’s different rooms. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Back to the communal hall, there is a sweeping granite staircase that leads to the property, with a solid wooden door welcoming you in.

Bede House lounge.
The flat has a spacious lounge. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The flat’s lounge benefits from dual aspect windows to the front and side, while also features an electric fire.

Bede House window.
The flat features historic windows. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Bede House kitchen

A well-equipped dining kitchen overlooks the front of the property, which is fitted with a good range of solid wood base and wall units, with co-ordinating worksurfaces and tiled splashback.

Bede House kitchen.
The dining kitchen area of the apartment. Image: Aberdein Considine.

There is ample space for dining furniture as well, meaning it could be a a great space for entertaining.

Bede House bedroom.
The flat features a spacious double bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The spacious double bedroom has two windows, large built-in wardrobes and plenty additional space for other types of furniture.

Bede House bathroom.
The bathroom has all of the amenities you could ask for. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Its fully tiled bathroom is fitted with a bath and over bath shower, a sink, WC and a heated towel rail.

Bede House, which is being sold through Aberdein Considine, also benefits from double glazed windows and has gas central heating, whilst there is shared residents parking.

You can read the fascinating history of this property, including the story of its possible secret booze tunnel, here:

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6412937/bede-house-flat-history/

