Old Aberdeen flat with its own Wikipedia page goes up for sale

If you have ever fancied living in a property with its own Wikipedia page, now is your chance to do so in Old Aberdeen.

A one-bedroom flat at the 17th-century Bede House in the historic area of the Granite City has hit the market for offers over £110,000.

The Category A listed three-story townhouse, which now contains two apartments, was built in 1676 as a home for Bailie William Logan and his wife Jean Moir of Stoneywood.

Refurbished and converted into flats in 1965, much of the historic building – located just a two-minute walk from Aberdeen University on Don Street – remains in its original form.

Seen as an “excellent example” of an L-shaped Scottish townhouse, it was built on three floors with an attic.

Entry to Bede House is through a communal door, which is shared between the two flats.

On the ground floor lies an exclusive cellar, which comes with power and plenty of storage space.

Back to the communal hall, there is a sweeping granite staircase that leads to the property, with a solid wooden door welcoming you in.

The flat’s lounge benefits from dual aspect windows to the front and side, while also features an electric fire.

Bede House kitchen

A well-equipped dining kitchen overlooks the front of the property, which is fitted with a good range of solid wood base and wall units, with co-ordinating worksurfaces and tiled splashback.

There is ample space for dining furniture as well, meaning it could be a a great space for entertaining.

The spacious double bedroom has two windows, large built-in wardrobes and plenty additional space for other types of furniture.

Its fully tiled bathroom is fitted with a bath and over bath shower, a sink, WC and a heated towel rail.

Bede House, which is being sold through Aberdein Considine, also benefits from double glazed windows and has gas central heating, whilst there is shared residents parking.

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6412937/bede-house-flat-history/