A call for those who ‘Like to Party’: Vengaboys to perform in Aberdeen

The Venga Party Bus is heading to the Granite City along with three iconic 90s boybands.

By Chris Cromar
Vengaboys.
Vengaboys will perform at the festival. Image: P&J Live.

Dutch Eurodance group the Vengaboys – who “Like to Party” – will perform in Aberdeen as part of a 1990s/2000s music festival in December.

The “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom” and “We’re Going to to Ibiza” singers will headline the event at P&J Live on December 20.

Boybands East 17, Five – who will “Keep on Movin'” – and 911 are also scheduled to play at the area just five-days before Christmas.

If that was not enough, the people of the north-east will get the chance to sing and dance all night long to Alice Deejay, Lasgo, the Outhere Brothers, Ultrabeat and 2 Unlimited, who are also part of the “huge production”.

Blue.
Five will take their music to the Granite City in December. Image: P&J Live.

The night of fun is being organised by Kubix Festival, who are regarded as one of the biggest festival brands in the UK, with the Granite City included as a destination for Kubix on Tour.

Kubix organiser Alex Hutchinson said: “We regularly sell out our Kubix Festival to 25,000 people and we are excited to take Kubix on Tour this December.”

‘An evening filled with infectious dance-pop madness’

Head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, Louise Stewart added: “The Vengabus is finally coming to P&J Live.

We’re thrilled to welcome a range of well-known artists, including the Vengaboys, for an evening filled with infectious dance-pop madness.

“There will be a wave of nostalgia as we dive into a setlist packed with throwback hits.”

P&J Live.
The festival will take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Three mobile customers can get their hands on presale tickets on Tuesday, April 2 at 10am, with venue presale tickets going up on sale at 10am on Wednesday, April 3.

Tickets for the event will go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, April 4 on Ticketmaster.

