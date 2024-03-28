Council leader says volunteers could take over from axed Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers

Volunteers could be called upon to make sure Aberdeenshire children arrive safely at school as the council axes all of its crossing patrollers.

The posts were slashed as part of harsh budget cuts last month, and will save the local authority £436,000 over the next year.

The region’s beloved lollipop men and women finish up when schools break up for the summer holidays.

But the decision was met with uproar from concerned parents who were worried the move would put their children at risk from traffic.

A petition, which has since gathered more than 3,500 signatures, was set up urging the council to overturn the decision.

Petitioners claim the service is “absolutely essential”.

Dozens of protestors even gathered in Portlethen earlier this month to fight the move.

What does the Aberdeenshire Council leader have to say?

However, council leader Gillian Owen insists it’s up to parents and carers to ensure pupils get to school safely.

“There are only crossing patrollers in 35 of our 149 primary schools currently,” she explained.

“We are by no means the only council to have removed or to be considering removing this service.

“That said, Aberdeenshire Council will continue its road safety educational programmes in schools and discuss the potential for additional traffic calming and/or roads safety measures.”

The Tory councillor has previously voiced hopes that helpful locals could fill in some of the gaps left in services by the recent cuts.

So could kind-hearted volunteers take on the role of the region’s beloved lollipop men and ladies?

Mrs Owen says it is possible.

She stated: “Absolutely, community based schemes could provide real value to those who would like a service to be retained.”

Has this happened before?

But how would this work?

We have asked Aberdeenshire Council for more details but have yet to hear back.

However, Hertfordshire County Council and Devon County Council currently run similar road crossing volunteer schemes.

Residents in Hertfordshire don’t need any previous experience and are asked to give up 35 minutes of their time in the morning and afternoon five days a week.

Meanwhile in Devon, volunteer school crossing marshals are ’employed’ and managed by schools.

They can be placed in a location where there currently isn’t a patroller or can cover during staff absence.

Council ‘investing in communities’

As well as the school crossing patrollers, Aberdeenshire Council made various other cuts in a bid to plug a £35.45 million black hole.

But despite making these savings, Mrs Owen said the local authority is focused on investing in its communities.

The council leader also hit out at claims young people in Aberdeenshire would be most at risk following the cuts.

She explained: “We are spending over £400m on education services – so reports of ‘children being hardest hit’ in our budget is simply not true.

“Education is by far the highest percentage of our annual budget and we continue to invest in our young people as our highest priority.”