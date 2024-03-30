Fundraiser launched in memory of ‘wonderful’ Ellon nursery worker and her newborn son

A fundraiser has been launched in memory of a “bright and cheerful” Ellon nursery worker and her baby son following their devastating deaths.

Amy Finnie, 29, passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday, March 22 after complications during childbirth.

Little baby Aiden died just minutes after being born on Thursday, March 21.

During an emotional interview, Simon Allsop – Amy’s fiancé and father to Aiden – described being able to hold his beautiful son for “a precious five minutes” before he passed away in his arms. He said those minutes will be treasured forever.

A fundraiser has now been launched in the pair’s memory to support a charity of their family’s choosing.

‘Amy’s my favourite because she is always so nice’

Staff at Links Nursery in Balmedie have set up a Just Giving Page as they grieve the tragic loss of their “wonderful friend and colleague.”

Amy – originally from Peterculter – began working for the nursery six years ago after moving to Ellon and quickly became a “favourite” among the children for “cuddles and attention.”

One child named Juno called Amy his “favourite” on the staff shout-out board.

He wrote: “Amy’s my favourite because she is always so nice.”

In a statement released by staff, they said Juno’s words sum up the amazing person Amy was.

They wrote: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our wonderful friend and colleague Amy and her baby boy she was so looking forward to meeting.

“Amy was bright and cheerful every day, she always had the best interests of all of our children and families in mind.

“She was dedicated to her work and was a wonderful nurturing practitioner, children would actively seek her out for cuddles, care and attention and ask where she was if she was on a day off or on holiday.

“On our staff shout-out board one of our children recently commented just before Amy went on maternity leave “Amy’s my favourite because she is always so nice- Juno x.”

“This we feel sums Amy up nicely.”

Fundraising target smashed as families remember ‘wonderful’ woman

The initial fundraising target of £500 has already been reached.

Taking to the comments, Juno’s family spoke of the incredible care she had shown him.

Signed Rhiannan, Tommy and Juno, the trio said she would be “greatly missed.”

They wrote: “So deeply sad to hear of the loss of Amy and her little boy. Amy looked after Juno for most of her time at Links and Juno was very fond of her, always saying she was so kind to her. Greatly missed.”

The Carr family also spoke highly of Amy describing her as “just wonderful.”

They wrote: “Having had two boys through Amy’s care, she was just wonderful. We feel immense sympathy for Amy’s family and close friends.

“Such an unbelievable loss of both Amy and her son. Sending our love, the Carrs.”

Staff at the Balmedie-based nursery are working to create a fitting tribute for Amy to ensure she is never forgotten.

They added: “We have many plans at early stages to ensure she is never forgotten in various and appropriate ways we feel she would value.”

Donations can be made via the online Just Giving Page.