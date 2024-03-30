Fundraiser launched in memory of ‘wonderful’ Ellon nursery worker and her newborn son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraiser launched in memory of ‘wonderful’ Ellon nursery worker and her newborn son

Tributes and donations have been flooding in for Amy Finnie and her baby, Aiden, who both tragically died.

By Michelle Henderson
Amy Finnie holding the hand of a young child in the sensory garden at Links Nursery.
Links Nursery in Balmedie, have described Amy as a bubbly, cheerful friend and colleague who went above and beyond for everyone. Image: Links Nursery.

A fundraiser has been launched in memory of a “bright and cheerful” Ellon nursery worker and her baby son following their devastating deaths.

Amy Finnie, 29, passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday, March 22 after complications during childbirth.

Little baby Aiden died just minutes after being born on Thursday, March 21.

During an emotional interview, Simon Allsop – Amy’s fiancé and father to Aiden – described being able to hold his beautiful son for “a precious five minutes” before he passed away in his arms. He said those minutes will be treasured forever.

A fundraiser has now been launched in the pair’s memory to support a charity of their family’s choosing.

‘Amy’s my favourite because she is always so nice’

Staff at Links Nursery in Balmedie have set up a Just Giving Page as they grieve the tragic loss of their “wonderful friend and colleague.”

Amy – originally from Peterculter – began working for the nursery six years ago after moving to Ellon and quickly became a “favourite” among the children for “cuddles and attention.”

One child named Juno called Amy his “favourite” on the staff shout-out board.

He wrote: “Amy’s my favourite because she is always so nice.”

In a statement released by staff, they said Juno’s words sum up the amazing person Amy was.

They wrote: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our wonderful friend and colleague Amy and her baby boy she was so looking forward to meeting.

“Amy was bright and cheerful every day, she always had the best interests of all of our children and families in mind.

Simon Allsop and Amy Finnie.
Simon Allsop and Amy Finnie were due to get married in July. Image: Simon Allsop.

“She was dedicated to her work and was a wonderful nurturing practitioner, children would actively seek her out for cuddles, care and attention and ask where she was if she was on a day off or on holiday.

“On our staff shout-out board one of our children recently commented just before Amy went on maternity leave “Amy’s my favourite because she is always so nice- Juno x.”

“This we feel sums Amy up nicely.”

Fundraising target smashed as families remember ‘wonderful’ woman

The initial fundraising target of £500 has already been reached.

Taking to the comments, Juno’s family spoke of the incredible care she had shown him.

Signed Rhiannan, Tommy and Juno, the trio said she would be “greatly missed.”

They wrote: “So deeply sad to hear of the loss of Amy and her little boy. Amy looked after Juno for most of her time at Links and Juno was very fond of her, always saying she was so kind to her. Greatly missed.”

The Carr family also spoke highly of Amy describing her as “just wonderful.”

They wrote: “Having had two boys through Amy’s care, she was just wonderful. We feel immense sympathy for Amy’s family and close friends.

“Such an unbelievable loss of both Amy and her son. Sending our love, the Carrs.”

Staff at the Aberdeenshire nursery are in shock following the tragic death of their colleague.

Staff at the Balmedie-based nursery are working to create a fitting tribute for Amy to ensure she is never forgotten.

They added: “We have many plans at early stages to ensure she is never forgotten in various and appropriate ways we feel she would value.”

Donations can be made via the online Just Giving Page.

