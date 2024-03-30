Rescue crews attend ongoing incident at River Shin, near Dornoch

Several coastal rescue teams have been deployed to an ongoing incident at a river near Dornoch.

Three teams have been sent to the River Shin, slightly inland from Dornoch, to assist police.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said crews are currently still in the area.

Teams from Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness were sent to the area as well as Rescue 151, a search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

The river flows from Loch Shin near Lairg in Sutherland. It connects with the Kyle of Sutherland near at Invershin, a small village about six miles to the south.

The Press and Journal has reached out to police for more details.