Rescue crews attend ongoing incident at River Shin, near Dornoch

Three coastal rescue teams and a helicopter from Inverness sent on Saturday afternoon.

By Bailey Moreton
Crews have been sent to River Shin, inland from Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Crews have been sent to River Shin, inland from Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Several coastal rescue teams have been deployed to an ongoing incident at a  river near Dornoch.

Three teams have been sent to the River Shin, slightly inland from Dornoch, to assist police.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said crews are currently still in the area.

Teams from Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness were sent to the area as well as Rescue 151, a search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

The river flows from Loch Shin near Lairg in Sutherland. It connects with the Kyle of Sutherland near at Invershin, a small village about six miles to the south.

The Press and Journal has reached out to police for more details.

Woman, 46, dies after going ‘over cliff’ in the Highlands

