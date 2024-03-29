Dough & Co set up shop in Union Square to celebrate Easter weekend

A popular Aberdeen doughnut shop is coming to Union Square this Easter weekend.

Granite City favourite Dough & Co have been seen setting up in the Guild Street mall today.

Co-founder, Stuart McPhee, described the opening as a “pinch me” moment.

He confirmed online that the sought-after sweet-treat vendors will be at Union Square all weekend on the ground floor between Zara and Apple.

A mysterious “special Easter dish” will also be on the menu.

Although he said his attention is now turning to “keeping up with demand” ahead of a busy retail period.

The Belmont Street hotspot has proved popular with locals, selling more than 10,000 doughnuts in its first three weeks alone.

Dough & Co inspired by New York

Owned by the minds behind Siberia Bar and Hotel, it opened at the beginning of September last year to much acclaim.

Co-owners Scott Anderson and Stuart McPhee said that a trip to New York inspired the venture.

Speaking to The Press and Journal back in September of last year, Stuart has been very appreciative of the local support he has had since opening.

He said: “We went away, did some research in New York and ate a lot of doughnuts over there.

“Then we came back and took all the little bits that we loved across there, and built our own thing from there.”

What are the doughnuts like?

Dough and Co boast over 24 different flavours and varieties for customers to try.

Fans also appreciate the fact the sweet treats are made fresh in front of the customers own eyes while they wait.

Toppings include cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate icing, strawberry icing, vanilla icing, blueberry icing, caramel icing and powdered sugar.

Rainbow sprinkles, biscuit crumbs, honeycomb and various drizzles (such as lemon, raspberry and maple) and sauces are also available.

