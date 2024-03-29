Dough & Co set up shop in Union Square to celebrate Easter weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dough & Co set up shop in Union Square to celebrate Easter weekend

The popular donut company will have a pop-up shop on the ground floor all weekend.

By Graham Fleming
Dough & Co were spotted setting up today in Union Square. Image: Stuart McPhee via Linkedin.
Dough & Co were spotted setting up today in Union Square. Image: Stuart McPhee via Linkedin.

A popular Aberdeen doughnut shop is coming to Union Square this Easter weekend.

Granite City favourite Dough & Co have been seen setting up in the Guild Street mall today.

Co-founder, Stuart McPhee, described the opening as a “pinch me” moment.

The Dough & Co gang pictured in the spot where the pop-up shop will be. Image: Stuart McPhee via Linkedin.

He confirmed online that the sought-after sweet-treat vendors will be at Union Square all weekend on the ground floor between Zara and Apple.

A mysterious “special Easter dish” will also be on the menu.

Although he said his attention is now turning to “keeping up with demand” ahead of a busy retail period.

The Belmont Street hotspot has proved popular with locals, selling more than 10,000 doughnuts in its first three weeks alone.

Will you be visiting the stall this weekend? Image: Stuart McPhee via Linkedin.

Dough & Co inspired by New York

Owned by the minds behind Siberia Bar and Hotel, it opened at the beginning of September last year to much acclaim.

Co-owners Scott Anderson and Stuart McPhee said that a trip to New York inspired the venture.

Speaking to The Press and Journal back in September of last year, Stuart has been very appreciative of the local support he has had since opening.

He said: “We went away, did some research in New York and ate a lot of doughnuts over there.

“Then we came back and took all the little bits that we loved across there, and built our own thing from there.”

A range of doughnuts you can order at Dough & Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What are the doughnuts like?

Dough and Co boast over 24 different flavours and varieties for customers to try.

Fans also appreciate the fact the sweet treats are made fresh in front of the customers own eyes while they wait.

Toppings include cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate icing, strawberry icing, vanilla icing, blueberry icing, caramel icing and powdered sugar.

Rainbow sprinkles, biscuit crumbs, honeycomb and various drizzles (such as lemon, raspberry and maple) and sauces are also available.

Our food editor Karla Sinclair ran the rule over the Belmont Street doughnut joint and you can read her findings below.

What are the doughnuts like at Dough and Co on Belmont Street?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon's Arena Strength and Fitness Gym has been given permission to remain open. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym
Ellon gym CAN stay open despite only being accidentally approved in council blunder
Man holding a German Doner Kebab on Union Street.
Union Street becomes the Gannet Mile as food venues outnumber shops for first time…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Dangerous driver Ashif Shiham appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Ashif Shiham . N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
'What an idiot': Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving
Ambulance and parked cars outside the main entrance of Peterhead community hospital.
Peterhead doctors furious over plans to close minor injury units overnight
A former director said that Scotland was "hoodwinked" by Trump's golf course project.
Donald Trump never intended to finish '£1 billion' Menie golf resort, claims ex-director
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A sniffer dog detected ?500,000 of cocaine on its way to Aberdeen drug dealer Mark Longmuir at a Royal Mail sorting office in Mastrick. Picture shows; Mark Longmuir was snared by a sniffer dog at Royal Mail's sorting office on Whitemyres Avenue in Mastrick, Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Mark Longmuir) and Google Street View (Mastrick Royal Mail sorting office) Date; Unknown
£500k cocaine parcel sniffed out at Royal Mail sorting office in Aberdeen
Robert Gordon University.
RGU staff offered voluntary severance as bosses plan shake-up of schools
Owners of former council homes in Balnagask in Torry are demanding help to deal with the Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Our homes can't be left to go to Raac and ruin': Faces of the…
2
Rosemary and Valentine Stewart shared their secret to a long and happy marriage. Supplied by Ruth Grahame.
A lifetime in love: Rosemary and Valentine celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
Thomas Pates
Tributes pour in for 'one in a million Tom' who died three weeks after…

Conversation