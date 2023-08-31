What are the doughnuts like at Dough and Co on Belmont Street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are the doughnuts like at Dough and Co on Belmont Street?

The new shop is officially opening its doors to the public tomorrow, but what are the doughnuts actually like?

By Karla Sinclair
A range of doughnuts you can secure at Dough & Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A range of doughnuts you can secure at Dough & Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Belmont Street has been given an upgrade this week, and it’s sure to drive doughnut fans glazy…

Word that doughnut shop Dough & Co was opening on the cobbled road has been circling for the past few months.

One of the business’ freshly-made doughnuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Business development manager Scott Anderson and co-director Stuart McPhee hosted a soft opening on Monday, and the business has been operating since.

Stuart McPhee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However – drum roll, please – tomorrow is the official opening day, so here’s all you need to know about Dough & Co before you set foot in the Instagram lover’s paradise.

Dough & Co, where the interior and doughnuts are equally as appetising

Based in the former Melt café building, the premises has been completely transformed.

On arrival, you’re met with a vibrant, mint green exterior with a chirpy pink doughnut adorned on the window. There’s no denying what’s on offer.

Outside Dough & Co on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Instagrammable interior. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This sells the place in itself, but once you pick up on the aromas of freshly-made doughnuts, it’ll prove a struggle to avoid stepping inside to secure one (or several).

Once you do, I have no doubt you’ll be just as impressed with the interior as I was.

You can watch your doughnut be made from scratch. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I had to stop myself from ooh’ing and aah’ing on repeat once I caught sight of the open-plan layout.

It has a combined contemporary and traditional feel.

There’s neon signage – one reading “Doughnuts for you!” – and lighting across the two levels, as well as signs, which have been kept in storage for roughly four decades, across the walls.

Signs from Radar’s, which was a hangout spot in Aberdeen in the 80s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Plenty of upstairs seating is available. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

All the signs are from Radar’s, which used to be a restaurant where Siberia is now,” says Scott. “They’ve been held in storage for 40-ish years.”

Downstairs is where the magic happens and the friendly team create the fluffy delicacies, while upstairs houses plenty of seating for customers.

Sweet treat fans of all ages already in awe at Belmont Street shop

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick and I were in the shop for roughly 30 to 40 minutes yesterday, and there was a steady stream of customers coming in and out the entire time.

The words “oh wow, doughnuts” could be heard coming from multiple youngsters walking by, who were easily swayed to stop in by for an after school snack.

Dough & Co staff topping the handmade doughnuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I don’t blame them.

There was also families, couples and groups of friends in the queue. There’s a section where you place your order at the till before shifting over to the collection point.

Everyone’s doughnuts were ready in minutes.

Ron Davies with his four doughnuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The indulgent chocolate icing doughnut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The pair of us caught up with Ron Davies, who has visited the doughnut shop every day since its soft opening.

He said: “This is my third time here. I’ve got four doughnuts with chocolate icing.

“They’re fresh, well produced and I know the staff. They’re great.”

From Biscoff crunch and candy floss doughnuts to pies, here’s what’s on the menu…

As many as 24 different doughnut flavours are currently up for grabs.

Yes, 24.

They are made fresh and you can watch your sweet treat being made right before your very eyes.

Biscuit crumb, strawberry icing and powdered sugar are among the topping options. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Toppings include cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate icing, strawberry icing, vanilla icing, blueberry icing, caramel icing and powdered sugar.

Rainbow sprinkles, biscuit crumbs, honeycomb and various drizzles (such as lemon, raspberry and maple) and sauces are also available.

Smarties, anyone? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The 24 doughnut options, as well the sandwich counter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While options include candy floss, ‘smartie pants’ and the ‘bees knees’, Scott’s favourite is milk ‘n’ cookies.

“It’s not too sweet and very familiar,” he says. “It’s a bit more of an elevated doughnut.

“However, there’s no such thing as a best one. When they come out the fryer and they’re hot, they’re all just as good.”

A doughnut with blueberry icing would be my first choice. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Customers can also choose from a range of pies, milkshakes, sandwiches, coffees and teas. Soup of the day is also on the menu.

Local suppliers include McWilliams, Rizza’s, Caber Coffee and Macbeans.

More than 1,000 doughnuts have already made their way out the door

Scott and Stuart revealed that more than 1,000 doughnuts had been sold in the first two days alone, the most popular being the Biscoff crunch.

Stuart added: “We sold 37 of the Biscoff crunch yesterday (Tuesday). It’s been the best selling one.”

Dylan Jones. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dylan Jones, a member of the Dough & Co team, recommends opting for the cinnamon sugar doughnut if you’re not after an overwhelming sugary kick.

“I don’t have a strong sweet tooth so it’s perfect for people that have the same taste,” Dylan said. “It’s a good middle ground.”

A milk ‘n’ cookies doughnut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Each individual doughnut varies in price (depending on the toppings). They range from £1.80 to £3.75.

For boxes of six, they can cost you anything from £10 to £18.

Dough & Co is open from 8am to 8pm daily.

Its app will be launched tomorrow (Friday) and everyone that signs up will receive a free doughnut.

