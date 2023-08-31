What are the doughnuts like at Dough and Co on Belmont Street?

Belmont Street has been given an upgrade this week, and it’s sure to drive doughnut fans glazy…

Word that doughnut shop Dough & Co was opening on the cobbled road has been circling for the past few months.

Business development manager Scott Anderson and co-director Stuart McPhee hosted a soft opening on Monday, and the business has been operating since.

However – drum roll, please – tomorrow is the official opening day, so here’s all you need to know about Dough & Co before you set foot in the Instagram lover’s paradise.

Dough & Co, where the interior and doughnuts are equally as appetising

Based in the former Melt café building, the premises has been completely transformed.

On arrival, you’re met with a vibrant, mint green exterior with a chirpy pink doughnut adorned on the window. There’s no denying what’s on offer.

This sells the place in itself, but once you pick up on the aromas of freshly-made doughnuts, it’ll prove a struggle to avoid stepping inside to secure one (or several).

Once you do, I have no doubt you’ll be just as impressed with the interior as I was.

I had to stop myself from ooh’ing and aah’ing on repeat once I caught sight of the open-plan layout.

It has a combined contemporary and traditional feel.

There’s neon signage – one reading “Doughnuts for you!” – and lighting across the two levels, as well as signs, which have been kept in storage for roughly four decades, across the walls.

“All the signs are from Radar’s, which used to be a restaurant where Siberia is now,” says Scott. “They’ve been held in storage for 40-ish years.”

Downstairs is where the magic happens and the friendly team create the fluffy delicacies, while upstairs houses plenty of seating for customers.

Sweet treat fans of all ages already in awe at Belmont Street shop

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick and I were in the shop for roughly 30 to 40 minutes yesterday, and there was a steady stream of customers coming in and out the entire time.

The words “oh wow, doughnuts” could be heard coming from multiple youngsters walking by, who were easily swayed to stop in by for an after school snack.

I don’t blame them.

There was also families, couples and groups of friends in the queue. There’s a section where you place your order at the till before shifting over to the collection point.

Everyone’s doughnuts were ready in minutes.

The pair of us caught up with Ron Davies, who has visited the doughnut shop every day since its soft opening.

He said: “This is my third time here. I’ve got four doughnuts with chocolate icing.

“They’re fresh, well produced and I know the staff. They’re great.”

From Biscoff crunch and candy floss doughnuts to pies, here’s what’s on the menu…

As many as 24 different doughnut flavours are currently up for grabs.

Yes, 24.

They are made fresh and you can watch your sweet treat being made right before your very eyes.

Toppings include cinnamon sugar, glazed, chocolate icing, strawberry icing, vanilla icing, blueberry icing, caramel icing and powdered sugar.

Rainbow sprinkles, biscuit crumbs, honeycomb and various drizzles (such as lemon, raspberry and maple) and sauces are also available.

While options include candy floss, ‘smartie pants’ and the ‘bees knees’, Scott’s favourite is milk ‘n’ cookies.

“It’s not too sweet and very familiar,” he says. “It’s a bit more of an elevated doughnut.

“However, there’s no such thing as a best one. When they come out the fryer and they’re hot, they’re all just as good.”

Customers can also choose from a range of pies, milkshakes, sandwiches, coffees and teas. Soup of the day is also on the menu.

Local suppliers include McWilliams, Rizza’s, Caber Coffee and Macbeans.

More than 1,000 doughnuts have already made their way out the door

Scott and Stuart revealed that more than 1,000 doughnuts had been sold in the first two days alone, the most popular being the Biscoff crunch.

Stuart added: “We sold 37 of the Biscoff crunch yesterday (Tuesday). It’s been the best selling one.”

Dylan Jones, a member of the Dough & Co team, recommends opting for the cinnamon sugar doughnut if you’re not after an overwhelming sugary kick.

“I don’t have a strong sweet tooth so it’s perfect for people that have the same taste,” Dylan said. “It’s a good middle ground.”

Each individual doughnut varies in price (depending on the toppings). They range from £1.80 to £3.75.

For boxes of six, they can cost you anything from £10 to £18.

Dough & Co is open from 8am to 8pm daily.

Its app will be launched tomorrow (Friday) and everyone that signs up will receive a free doughnut.