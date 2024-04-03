Exclusive: New £5.5m housing plans unveiled for demolished Silverburn House site in Aberdeen

Cala Homes is working on £5.5 million plans to build dozens of new homes on the demolished Silverburn House site in Bridge of Don.

The developer has lodged a building warrant with Aberdeen City Council outlining the cost of a potential 55-home site.

It comes about five years after the former Baker Hughes base at the Claymore Drive site, across from the old AECC, was controversially demolished.

After the oil and gas firm relocated to Dyce, it was torn down by the new owners to avoid paying business rates on the building with little commercial future.

Housing plans have been years in the making

Parklands View then submitted plans for a major development, comprising 119 houses and flats and “potentially” shops, offices and food and drink venues on the site.

Those plans were approved by the council in 2022.

But residents have become increasingly impatient about a lack of progress since then.

Just weeks ago, they told us of their concerns it had become “a dumping ground”.

We reported growing concerns that, with planning permission due to expire in 2025, the housing plan might never come to pass.

But now new developers have swooped in with a new vision for the Silverburn House site.

Silverburn House ‘a strategic site’

A spokesperson for Cala Homes (North), added: “Cala has created communities in Bridge of Don for many years and we often explore other opportunities in the area.

“Silverburn House is one of a number of strategic sites that we are currently considering.

“Details will be released in due course should this development proposal progress further.”

The building warrant indicates that the £5.5m price-tag would cover a mix of semi-detached and terraced housing, along with associated infrastructure.

You can see the building papers here.