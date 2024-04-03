Exclusive: New £5.5m housing plans unveiled for demolished Silverburn House site in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: New £5.5m housing plans unveiled for demolished Silverburn House site in Aberdeen

Cala Homes wants to build dozens of homes at the spot next to the old AECC.

The old Silverburn House being torn down.
The old Silverburn House being torn down. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Cala Homes is working on £5.5 million plans to build dozens of new homes on the demolished Silverburn House site in Bridge of Don.

The developer has lodged a building warrant with Aberdeen City Council outlining the cost of a potential 55-home site.

It comes about five years after the former Baker Hughes base at the Claymore Drive site, across from the old AECC, was controversially demolished.

After the oil and gas firm relocated to Dyce, it was torn down by the new owners to avoid paying business rates on the building with little commercial future.

Housing plans have been years in the making

Parklands View then submitted plans for a major development, comprising 119 houses and flats and “potentially” shops, offices and food and drink venues on the site.

Those plans were approved by the council in 2022.

Piles of rubble at the site. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

But residents have become increasingly impatient about a lack of progress since then.

Just weeks ago, they told us of their concerns it had become “a dumping ground”.

We reported growing concerns that, with planning permission due to expire in 2025, the housing plan might never come to pass.

But now new developers have swooped in with a new vision for the Silverburn House site.

The site as it looks today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Silverburn House ‘a strategic site’

A spokesperson for Cala Homes (North), added: “Cala has created communities in Bridge of Don for many years and we often explore other opportunities in the area.

“Silverburn House is one of a number of strategic sites that we are currently considering.

“Details will be released in due course should this development proposal progress further.”

The building warrant indicates that the £5.5m price-tag would cover a mix of semi-detached and terraced housing, along with associated infrastructure.

You can see the building papers here.

Royal Aberdeen golf bosses say ‘random noises’ from new Bridge of Don recycling centre would ruin games

