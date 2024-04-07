Man, 44, in hospital following early morning ‘disturbance’ on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 44, in hospital following early morning ‘disturbance’ on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen

One man has been charged in connection while another has been arrested.

By Ellie Milne
Police car and officers outside Central Bar in Aberdeen
Police pictured outside Central Bar in Aberdeen following the early morning disturbance. Image: Supplied.

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital following an early morning disturbance on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Woodside area at about 1.35am on Sunday.

Police set up a cordon outside the Central Bar where officers remained into the afternoon.

It is understood the ambulance service was also called to the scene and the 44-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Another man, aged 44, has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court in the future.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested.

Police called to incident near Central Bar

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the disturbance are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.35am on Sunday, April 7, we were called to a report of a disturbance in Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

EDIT in Bon Accord
EDIT: North-east artists and makers celebrated as lifestyle shop opens at new location
Emily McDonald CCTV image
Police believe missing Emily McDonald may have travelled to Aberdeen or Peterhead
Former pupil Kirstin Gilbert with actor Dougray Scott and the Robert Gordon's College Pipe band
Hollywood star joins Aberdeen school pipe band in New York Tartan Day Parade
Cars driving through surface water
Heavy rain forecast to hit Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues warning
Volunteers of the second-hand shoppie in Methlick. Image: Sarah Mackie.
Second-hand shoppie reopens in Methlick following local demand
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath cop for life - five years after similar Peterhead attack
Aberdeen University principal George Boyne.
In the eye of the storm: Principal George Boyne opens up on battle to…
Mechelle Clark outside Melt
Top bakers support Aberdeen 'baking queen' as she fights back from breast cancer diagnosis
Flooding and surge forecast for the north and north-east and islands
'Possible danger to life': Flood warnings in place across north, north-east and islands
RGU student parking problems.
RGU students lash out at 'nightmare' Garthdee parking as residents could pay for permits
3