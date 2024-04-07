Man, 44, in hospital following early morning ‘disturbance’ on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital following an early morning disturbance on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Woodside area at about 1.35am on Sunday.

Police set up a cordon outside the Central Bar where officers remained into the afternoon.

It is understood the ambulance service was also called to the scene and the 44-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Another man, aged 44, has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court in the future.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested.

Police called to incident near Central Bar

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the disturbance are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Around 1.35am on Sunday, April 7, we were called to a report of a disturbance in Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”