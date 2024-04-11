‘Increasing concern’ for teenager Branden Croucher missing from Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Increasing concern’ for teenager Branden Croucher missing from Alford

Branden Croucher has been reported missing from his home in Alford, Aberdeenshire.

By Louise Glen
Branden Croucher has gone missing from his home in Aberdeenshire. Image: Police Scotland.

There is “increasing concern” for missing teenager Branden Croucher, who has been reported to police as missing from his home in Alford.

Police in Aberdeenshire are appealing for help to trace Branden who was last seen around 12.25am on Thursday April 11 in the Greystone Road area.

Officers want anyone with information about Branden to get in touch with them urgently.

Branden is described as around 6ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair, which is short at the back and sides and curly on top.

Branden Croucher has gone missing from his home in Aberdeenshire. Image: Police Scotland.

When Branden was last seen it was thought he was wearing black joggers with a blue and white stripe, a black hoodie with a grey marl pattern, and black shoes.

‘We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Branden’s welfare’

He was carrying a backpack.

Sergeant Garry Garrow said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Branden’s welfare and it’s vital we trace him as soon as possible.

“If you think you’ve seen Branden or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch.

“Branden, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0165 of 11 April, 2024.

