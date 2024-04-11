‘Increasing concern’ for teenager Branden Croucher missing from Alford

There is “increasing concern” for missing teenager Branden Croucher, who has been reported to police as missing from his home in Alford.

Police in Aberdeenshire are appealing for help to trace Branden who was last seen around 12.25am on Thursday April 11 in the Greystone Road area.

Officers want anyone with information about Branden to get in touch with them urgently.

Branden is described as around 6ft tall, of slim build with dark brown hair, which is short at the back and sides and curly on top.

When Branden was last seen it was thought he was wearing black joggers with a blue and white stripe, a black hoodie with a grey marl pattern, and black shoes.

‘We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Branden’s welfare’

He was carrying a backpack.

Sergeant Garry Garrow said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Branden’s welfare and it’s vital we trace him as soon as possible.

“If you think you’ve seen Branden or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch.

“Branden, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0165 of 11 April, 2024.