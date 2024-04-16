Milltimber care worker suspended after ‘poking resident in face’ and twisting her finger

A Milltimber care worker has been suspended after grabbing and twisting a resident’s finger and ‘poking her in the face’.

Gabriel David, who was a care assistant at Hawkhill House Nursing Home on North Deeside Road, was investigated by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) following concerns raised about his behaviour.

During his tenure with Caring Homes Group Ltd – which runs the home – he was alleged to have caused “physical harm and distress” to a resident who remained anonymous in an investigation report.

The SSSC said that the resident had asked Mr David for assistance three times just moments before the incident on June 19 last year.

Failing to be heard, the resident made a comment towards him – which she stressed to the watchdog was said in a ‘joking manner.’

“Insulted” by the remark, the report said that Mr David was accused of poking the person in the shoulder up to four times before turning and pointing his finger in her face.

In retaliation, the resident poked her finger in the care worker’s face, prompting him to grab it and twist it.

The resident was said to have suffered a sore finger for a “brief period” however there was no bruise.

Care worker moved following altercation

Evidence from both parties was heard during a panel hearing held over four days in February and March, which Mr David was not present at.

A fellow care worker from the care facility also stepped forward to give evidence.

During proceedings, a fourth allegation of causing physical harm and distress to the resident in question was considered.

The watchdog proved in part that Mr David had caused harm, acknowledging the injury to the patient’s finger.

Establishing whether the victim was distressed, Mr David’s colleague said concerns had been raised by the resident regarding future care by him.

The home confirmed the accused had been moved and was “allocated elsewhere”.

They also confirmed Mr David resigned from his post as disciplinary action was taken.

SSSC officials concluded that the resident had been subject to distress and an element of physical harm.

Considering all the evidence the council concluded his fitness to practice was “impaired”, suspending him for six months.

‘Well-being of residents is our top priority’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Caring Homes Group Ltd said: “As soon as the allegation came to our attention, the company acted promptly and robustly, immediately suspending and subsequently dismissing Mr David from our employment.

“The well-being, care, and safety of all of our residents will always be our priority.”