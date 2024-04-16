Milltimber care worker suspended after ‘poking resident in face’ and twisting her finger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Milltimber care worker suspended after ‘poking resident in face’ and twisting her finger

Gabriel David was found to have caused "physical harm and distress" while working at Hawkhill House Nursing Home.

By Michelle Henderson
The care assistant had been working at Hawkhill House on North Deeside Road. Image: Google maps
The care assistant had been working at Hawkhill House on North Deeside Road. Image: Google maps

A Milltimber care worker has been suspended after grabbing and twisting a resident’s finger and ‘poking her in the face’.

Gabriel David, who was a care assistant at Hawkhill House Nursing Home on North Deeside Road, was investigated by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) following concerns raised about his behaviour.

During his tenure with Caring Homes Group Ltd – which runs the home – he was alleged to have caused “physical harm and distress” to a resident who remained anonymous in an investigation report.

The SSSC said that the resident had asked Mr David for assistance three times just moments before the incident on June 19 last year.

Failing to be heard, the resident made a comment towards him – which she stressed to the watchdog was said in a ‘joking manner.’

“Insulted” by the remark, the report said that Mr David was accused of poking the person in the shoulder up to four times before turning and pointing his finger in her face.

In retaliation, the resident poked her finger in the care worker’s face, prompting him to grab it and twist it.

The resident was said to have suffered a sore finger for a “brief period” however there was no bruise.

Care worker moved following altercation

Evidence from both parties was heard during a panel hearing held over four days in February and March, which Mr David was not present at.

A fellow care worker from the care facility also stepped forward to give evidence.

During proceedings, a fourth allegation of causing physical harm and distress to the resident in question was considered.

The watchdog proved in part that Mr David had caused harm, acknowledging the injury to the patient’s finger.

SSSC
Scottish Social Services Council launched an investigation – pictured is the SSSC HQ in Dundee

Establishing whether the victim was distressed, Mr David’s colleague said concerns had been raised by the resident regarding future care by him.

The home confirmed the accused had been moved and was “allocated elsewhere”.

They also confirmed Mr David resigned from his post as disciplinary action was taken.

SSSC officials concluded that the resident had been subject to distress and an element of physical harm.

Considering all the evidence the council concluded his fitness to practice was “impaired”, suspending him for six months.

‘Well-being of residents is our top priority’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Caring Homes Group Ltd said: “As soon as the allegation came to our attention, the company acted promptly and robustly, immediately suspending and subsequently dismissing Mr David from our employment.

“The well-being, care, and safety of all of our residents will always be our priority.”

