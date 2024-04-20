Sneak peek of new Granite Harbour series to screen in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sneak peek of new Granite Harbour series to screen in Aberdeen

Series two of the BBC crime drama, which is based in Aberdeen, will begin next month.

By Chris Cromar
Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson, stars of the hit BBC crime drama Granite Harbour.
Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson star in BBC crime drama Granite Harbour. Image: BBC/LA Productions/Robert Pereir.

Fans of Aberdeen-based BBC crime drama Granite Harbour have the chance to catch a sneak preview of the programme’s new series next week.

A preview screening of the hit show – which aired its first series over three episodes in December 2022 – will take place at Cineworld at the city’s Union Square on Thursday, April 25.

Following a hugely successful debut series Lara “Bart” Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson) and Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson), led by DCI MacMillan (Dawn Steele), return to investigate two fatal cases with dark consequences at their heart.

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Romario Simpson (Davis Lindo) and Hannah Donaldson (Lara “Bart” Bartlett) filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the second series of Granite Harbour. Image: BBC Scotland.

The first series saw RMP sergeant Davis arrive in Aberdeen as a new police recruit and the drama began immediately when a local oil tycoon was found dead in a forest.

A success for the BBC, the corporation called Granite Harbour an iPlayer “favourite”, as the show had 7.6 million streams.

The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with the aforementioned actors, in which they will chat about the new series and their time filming in Aberdeen.

Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen.
Cineworld at Union Square will host the sneak preview and Q&A. Image: Lismore Real Estate Advisors.

Series two of Granite Harbour – which will also have three episodes – will be screened for the first time at 8pm on BBC Scotland on May 2, before being shown to a UK-wide audience on BBC One at 10pm the day later on May 3.

Tickets for this show, which begins at 6.30pm, are being allocated on a first come, first served basis and to be in the audience for the event you can apply via the BBC website.

‘Our love of Aberdeen continues’

Filming for the series began in late 2023 in locations throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as Glasgow.

Colin McKeown of LA Productions – who make the drama – said: “Our love of Aberdeen continues, it’s central to our drama, and along with seeing our characters develop, I think series two of Granite Harbour will be something special.”

