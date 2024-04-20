Sneak peek of new Granite Harbour series to screen in Aberdeen

Fans of Aberdeen-based BBC crime drama Granite Harbour have the chance to catch a sneak preview of the programme’s new series next week.

A preview screening of the hit show – which aired its first series over three episodes in December 2022 – will take place at Cineworld at the city’s Union Square on Thursday, April 25.

Following a hugely successful debut series Lara “Bart” Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson) and Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson), led by DCI MacMillan (Dawn Steele), return to investigate two fatal cases with dark consequences at their heart.

The first series saw RMP sergeant Davis arrive in Aberdeen as a new police recruit and the drama began immediately when a local oil tycoon was found dead in a forest.

A success for the BBC, the corporation called Granite Harbour an iPlayer “favourite”, as the show had 7.6 million streams.

The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with the aforementioned actors, in which they will chat about the new series and their time filming in Aberdeen.

Series two of Granite Harbour – which will also have three episodes – will be screened for the first time at 8pm on BBC Scotland on May 2, before being shown to a UK-wide audience on BBC One at 10pm the day later on May 3.

Tickets for this show, which begins at 6.30pm, are being allocated on a first come, first served basis and to be in the audience for the event you can apply via the BBC website.

‘Our love of Aberdeen continues’

Filming for the series began in late 2023 in locations throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as Glasgow.

Colin McKeown of LA Productions – who make the drama – said: “Our love of Aberdeen continues, it’s central to our drama, and along with seeing our characters develop, I think series two of Granite Harbour will be something special.”