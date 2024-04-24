Nine-bedroom Skye mansion on the shores of Loch Dunvegan for sale

Sitting on the shores of scenic Loch Dunvegan, this nine-bedroom, five bathroom Skye mansion is on sale for £725,000.

Named Kinlochfollart, the property was a Church of Scotland manse but has been transformed into a popular holiday let.

The house has four reception rooms, six double bedrooms, and three single bedrooms, as well as a study.

The current owners purchased Kinlochfollart in 2016 and since then have run it as a successful holiday let.

The house was renovated by the previous owners and beautifully laid out over the property’s three floors “with elegantly proportioned rooms retaining many original features.”

The dining kitchen is very well-appointed and has a new range cooker.

The layout of the house is ideal for use either as a family home, bed and breakfast or a large holiday let.

The formal reception rooms are warm and welcoming.

There is also a generous conservatory which highlights the stunning surrounding scenery and provides an additional space for entertaining.

The bedrooms on the first floor are all spacious and the bathrooms have high quality fittings.

There are also supplementary rooms and a rear staircase, which offer the potential to create separate owners’ accommodation if required.

As a holiday let, Kinlochfollart is a success with many repeat bookings.

Skye mansion for sale sits on scenic Loch Dunvegan

The listing boasts: “The property is in a stunning setting, its grounds extending to the shores of Loch Dunvegan and with views to Macleod’s Tables.

“Dunvegan is popular for its beautiful location and association with nearby Dunvegan Castle, the ancestral seat of the Clan MacLeod.”

Dunvegan has plenty to offer, with Michelin Star restaurants and surrounded by dramatic scenery, including the dramatic Cuillin mountains.