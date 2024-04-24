Nine-bedroom Skye mansion on the shores of Loch Dunvegan for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nine-bedroom Skye mansion on the shores of Loch Dunvegan for sale

The property was once a Church of Scotland manse.

By Bailey Moreton
Kinlochfollart is a nine-bedroom Skye mansion for sale for £725,000. Image: Galbraith
Kinlochfollart is a nine-bedroom Skye mansion for sale for £725,000. Image: Galbraith

Sitting on the shores of scenic Loch Dunvegan, this nine-bedroom, five bathroom Skye mansion is on sale for £725,000.

Named Kinlochfollart, the property was a Church of Scotland manse but has been transformed into a popular holiday let.

The house has four reception rooms, six double bedrooms, and three single bedrooms, as well as a study.

The Skye mansion is up for sale for £725,000. Image: Galbraith

The current owners purchased Kinlochfollart in 2016 and since then have run it as a successful holiday let.

The house was renovated by the previous owners and beautifully laid out over the property’s three floors “with elegantly proportioned rooms retaining many original features.”

The large and spacious kitchen has a new range cooker. Image: Galbraith

The dining kitchen is very well-appointed and has a new range cooker.

The layout of the house is ideal for use either as a family home, bed and breakfast or a large holiday let.

The house has become a popular short-term holiday let. Image: Galbraith

The formal reception rooms are warm and welcoming.

There is also a generous conservatory which highlights the stunning surrounding scenery and provides an additional space for entertaining.

The house also has a sizeable conservatory, with views of the stunning surrounding scenery. Image: Galbraith

The bedrooms on the first floor are all spacious and the bathrooms have high quality fittings.

There are also supplementary rooms and a rear staircase, which offer the potential to create separate owners’ accommodation if required.

As a holiday let, Kinlochfollart is a success with many repeat bookings.

The house has nine bedrooms, six doubles and three singles. Image: Galbraith

Skye mansion for sale sits on scenic Loch Dunvegan

The listing boasts: “The property is in a stunning setting, its grounds extending to the shores of Loch Dunvegan and with views to Macleod’s Tables.

“Dunvegan is popular for its beautiful location and association with nearby Dunvegan Castle, the ancestral seat of the Clan MacLeod.”

The house’s grounds extend down the shore of Loch Dunvegan. Image: Galbraith

Dunvegan has plenty to offer, with Michelin Star restaurants and surrounded by dramatic scenery, including the dramatic Cuillin mountains.

