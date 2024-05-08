Controversial Banchory homes plans approved for Upper Lochton despite speeding concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial Banchory homes plans approved for Upper Lochton despite speeding concerns

Objectors claimed families are unwilling to walk their children to school along Raemoir Road, such are their safety concerns.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
To go with story by Kirstie Topp. Cala Homes plan to build 68 homes in Banchory Picture shows; Artist impression of the new homes and the location of the development. Banchory. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown

Plans for nearly 70 homes on the edge of Banchory have been approved despite developers ditching proposals for a roundabout hoped to slow down speeding drivers.

Cala Homes has been given the go-ahead to build 68 new houses at Upper Lochton despite road safety fears.

Most of the properties will be large four or five-bedrooms fit for families.

A site plan of the proposed 68 new homes in Banchory. Image: Cala Homes

However, the legally required 25% affordable homes – 17 homes – built as part of the development will include one-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom houses too.

Banchory Upper Lochton development met with fierce opposition

Council planners had recommended the scheme be approved.

But it proved more controversial with residents – as  58 people objected.

This junction will be closed off as part of Cala Homes’ Upper Lochton home building, on the outskirts of Banchory. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Many raised fears that the town’s schools and GP practice wouldn’t be able to cope with an influx of new residents.

While others believed the location was unsafe due to its close proximity to Banchory’s household recycling centre.

There was also some worry that construction would have a negative impact on wildlife in the area including red squirrels, woodpeckers and deer.

Concerns over Banchory’s missing roundabout

But many of the objections focused on road safety as a major worry.

Some said the “dangerous” junction between Raemoir Road and Upper Lochton was unsuitable for additional traffic.

The land in question was earmarked for residential development as part of a masterplan approved in 2014.

The new junction at Upper Lochton. Image: Cala Homes

Images showed the Upper Lochton site having roundabouts to improve safety at the busy junction.

In the latest version of the proposals, residents were concerned to see this missing.

Council roads officials deemed the staggered junction included instead as a “suitable alternative”.

Roundabout removed at Upper Lochton as it was ‘not viable’

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), yesterday told councillor the new junction would improve visibility and said stacking lanes would prevent cars from queuing.

Mr Maclennan told the Marr committee that pavements would be added to make it easier and safer for residents to walk to and from the town centre on Raemoir Road.

The Upper Lochton junction on Raemoir Road, Banchory. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

He explained the desired roundabout was “undeliverable” due to underground water mains, gas pipes and electric cables.

The Cala boss said the busy road would need to be closed for up to six months if the roundabout were included.

It was dropped, he said, as the developer believed it was “not viable” to do this.

Council roads chief Kenn Clark also told members that the roundabout was “not needed in any way” as they didn’t believe there would be enough traffic generated by the new Upper Lochton housing.

The masterplan was always indicative and subject to change, officials said.

The existing junction will be blocked off and replaced with the new one – and future residents won’t be allowed to move into their homes until it is in place.

Cala Homes put ‘profit before safety’ with Upper Lochton plans

Furious resident Martin Kindness explained he would be “majorly overlooked and overshadowed” by the new homes.

He stated a roundabout was needed to calm speeding traffic on Raemoir Road, where there is often traffic as people queue for the nearby recycling centre.

Traffic is “constant” during the summer, he said, with as many as 40 vehicles using the junction hourly at peak times.

Mr Kindness claimed Cala Homes was putting “profit before safety” by removing the roundabout from the plans.

The red outline shows the development site. Image: Cala Homes

Fellow objector Rhona Loweth told councillors she often feels unsafe leaving her driveway due to the speed of oncoming traffic.

The Raemoir Road resident added: “Parents don’t feel it’s safe to walk their kids to school, something that should be promoted.”

Mrs Loweth believes speeds on the busy stretch need to be addressed and urged careful consideration before councillors voted on the plans.

What did councillors have to say?

Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Eileen Durno asked why the road layout had changed, suggesting the new junction would not be any safer than what is currently in place.

Fellow ward councillor Ann Ross said the lack of a roundabout was causing “great concern” in Banchory, as well as raising concerns about the capacity at the town’s schools.

Raemoir Garden Centre can be found on Banchory’s busy Raemoir Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ms Ross said: “Raemoir Road is an incredibly busy road, we have a garden centre and the recycling centre.

“I understand the feeder road layout, we have a similar layout on the A93 approach to the Hill of Banchory.

“Technically it works but there are concerns locally.”

But the plans were narrowly voted through by five votes to four.

