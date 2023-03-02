Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

PR firm Big Partnership has added revealed a raft of new clients wins and added two new team members as it expands to meet demand.

Big’s Aberdeen office has secured more than £350,000 of new contracts for energy clients, the firm said, including Onyx Insight, Ping UK, the Salamander floating wind project and energy research consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Joining the Aberdeen energy team as account director is Phil Allan a former journalist with The Press and Journal’s sister publication Energy Voice.

He will be responsible for leading on specialist energy sector emergency response, crisis communications and reputation management. Prior to joining Big, Mr Allan worked with PR agency 3X1.

Senior account manager, Lyndsay Aitken, who has more than 15 years’ experience in public relations, has also joined the Aberdeen office which delivers strategic campaigns for corporate and consumer clients. Ms Aitken joined Big from children’s charity, Charlie House.

‘Energy transition gathering pace’

Big director Zoe Ogilvie said: “Our expanded team in Aberdeen combines experienced PR professionals, marketing and digital experience with ambitious and talented young people who will help build on our long track-record of delivering outstanding results for clients.

“The energy transition is gathering pace and, with decades of experience in oil and gas along with a growing track-record in renewables, we are well placed to advise new entrants to the market while continuing to support established energy firms.”

Host of contract wins

Big, which also has offices in Glasgow, Manchester and Edinburgh, has also committed to developing young talent using its successful internship process which has led to three full-time account executive roles within the Aberdeen office, which now has a headcount of 20.

With more than 300 clients across a wide-range of sectors, Big most recently secured a four-year contract to provide critical communications support to Transport Scotland.

Other wins include Strathclyde Passenger Transport, full-service law firm Thorntons, leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn, charity ENABLE Scotland, property developer Platform.

Big Partnership chief executive Allan Barr said: “Part of our strength is that we work across a variety of sectors, from energy and renewables to professional services and consumer goods.

“In an economy that has not yet recovered back to pre-pandemic levels, clients are increasingly prioritising agencies who can demonstrate a strong return on investment from their marketing spend.”

The agency is now looking to expand further, building on a period of growth for its creative studio and marketing services, as well as its public affairs team.

Rochelle Giblin was appointed as its first head of marketing services at the end of last year and Paul Robertson was named as head of public affairs late 2021.