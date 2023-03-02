Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team

By Kelly Wilson
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 9:23 am
Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership

PR firm Big Partnership has added revealed a raft of new clients wins and added two new team members as it expands to meet demand.

Big’s Aberdeen office has secured more than £350,000 of new contracts for energy clients, the firm said, including Onyx Insight, Ping UK, the Salamander floating wind project and energy research consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Joining the Aberdeen energy team as account director is Phil Allan a former journalist with The Press and Journal’s sister publication Energy Voice.

He will be responsible for leading on specialist energy sector emergency response, crisis communications and reputation management. Prior to joining Big, Mr Allan worked with PR agency 3X1.

Senior account manager, Lyndsay Aitken, who has more than 15 years’ experience in public relations, has also joined the Aberdeen office which delivers strategic campaigns for corporate and consumer clients. Ms Aitken joined Big from children’s charity, Charlie House.

‘Energy transition gathering pace’

Big director Zoe Ogilvie said: “Our expanded team in Aberdeen combines experienced PR professionals, marketing and digital experience with ambitious and talented young people who will help build on our long track-record of delivering outstanding results for clients.

Big Partnership director Zoe Ogilvie.

“The energy transition is gathering pace and, with decades of experience in oil and gas along with a growing track-record in renewables, we are well placed to advise new entrants to the market while continuing to support established energy firms.”

Host of contract wins

Big, which also has offices in Glasgow, Manchester and Edinburgh, has also committed to developing young talent using its successful internship process which has led to three full-time account executive roles within the Aberdeen office, which now has a headcount of 20.

With more than 300 clients across a wide-range of sectors, Big most recently secured a four-year contract to provide critical communications support to Transport Scotland.

Other wins include Strathclyde Passenger Transport, full-service law firm Thorntons, leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn, charity ENABLE Scotland, property developer Platform.

Big Partnership chief executive Allan Barr said: “Part of our strength is that we work across a variety of sectors, from energy and renewables to professional services and consumer goods.

Big Partnership unveiled Allan Barr as its new chief executive in April 2020.

“In an economy that has not yet recovered back to pre-pandemic levels, clients are increasingly prioritising agencies who can demonstrate a strong return on investment from their marketing spend.”

The agency is now looking to expand further, building on a period of growth for its creative studio and marketing services, as well as its public affairs team.

Rochelle Giblin was appointed as its first head of marketing services at the end of last year and Paul Robertson was named as head of public affairs late 2021.

