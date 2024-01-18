Photo gallery: Flagship Marks & Spencer has been at the heart of Aberdeen for 80 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photo gallery: Flagship Marks & Spencer has been at the heart of Aberdeen for 80 years

The retailer opened its doors at 22 St Nicholas Street in 1944 - the same site the present-day shop stands now.

1982: Marks & Spencer's flagship Aberdeen store on St Nicholas Street. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Marks & Spencer's flagship Aberdeen store on St Nicholas Street. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Marks & Spencer has been the lynchpin of the retail landscape in Aberdeen city centre since 1944, but it is soon to bid farewell to its flagship store.

On February 2, it will be exactly 80 years since the retailer opened its doors at 22 St Nicholas Street – the same site the present-day shop stands now.

Marks & Spencer took over the premises of Morrison’s Economic Stores at the corner of St Nicholas Street – an acquisition overseen by chairman Simon Marks himself.

1930s: Tram lines and horse-drawn carts on Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street in this atmospheric picture, believed to be from the 1930s, with Morrison’s store on the corner of Netherkirkgate which is now the site of Marks and Spencer. Image: DC Thomson

The store continued trading under the Morrison’s name until 1945 when the emporium was brought in line with Marks & Spencer’s other 236 shops in Britain at that time.

It was a perfect location for the retailer whose secret to success at that time was “linking up mass production with mass distribution”.

The opening of a food hall in 1949 only added to the shop’s runaway success.

Changing face of Marks & Spencer

And as early as 1944 there were talks of widening St Nicholas Street – a busy shopping haven on a direct tram route.

But these proposals didn’t come to fruition until the 1960s, and when they did, M&S was at the heart of the transformation.

In 1964, Marks and Spencer’s St Nicholas Street store was demolished, along with the buildings behind.

An improved food hall brought even more choice to Aberdonians. Image: DC Thomson

In its place rose the huge, brutalist facade that still dominates the remains of St Nicholas Street today.

At the time, it was the last word in modernity, M&S had certainly shaken off its old-world post-war shackles in Aberdeen.

The new flagship store stretched across Netherkirkgate and eradicated the neighbouring wynds.

When the gigantic store opened it had the largest single sales floor in any M&S store in Scotland.

But it was so vast that it opened in stages, the final phase finally opening in 1966.

The second phase of the store redevelopment brought extended fashion lines to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

With its continued success on the British high street, the store underwent further extensions in the 1980s.

And while its look has changed over the years, the one thing at the heart of its store has always been the staff and camaraderie.

It was the sort of shop where people dedicated decades of service and made friends for life – work friends that were more like family.

Staff were regularly in the Evening Express and Press & Journal – whether that was for supporting local causes by donating goods, raising vast sums of money for Aberdeen charities, or simply celebrating a colleague’s long service.

Those who worked there in the 1960s and ’70s might even remember having their uniforms inspected by the watchful eye of the manageress before they were allowed on the shop floor.

1964: An advert for the opening of the final phase of Marks & Spencer in the Press and Journal. Image: DC Thomson

Having high standards is always something the retailer has prided itself in.

Even being caught with a top button open could see staff sent back to the staff room to smarten up.

These are the kinds of memories staff will carry with them when they depart from St Nicholas Street to its Union Square premises.

While it’s just one of a number of retailers than have departed Aberdeen’s shopping streets to move to malls, the shift of Marks and Spencer seems particularly significant.

What’s left behind will be a huge totem to Aberdeen’s once-thriving shopping thoroughfare.

In photos: Marks & Spencer Aberdeen 1940s-1970s

1945: An unfamiliar view today, this is the original Marks and Spencer on Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street – complete with tram lines – pictured in 1945, a year after it opened. Image: Submitted
1950s: Marks and Spencer, Aberdeen, as it looked in the 1950s. Image: Submitted
1964: A bird’s eye view of the Marks and Spencer development at St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen. The skeleton of the new store was beginning to take shape and piles of rubble are the only reminder of the historic shops which used to stand at the corner of Netherkirkgate. Image: DC Thomson
1965: A congested St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen with the new Marks & Spencer store under construction on the far right in this picture. Image: DC Thomson
1966: Granite masons working on the Marks & Spencer building in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1969: A happy group of Marks & Spencer staff pictured at their dinner-dance in the Tree Tops Hotel, Aberdeen, in December 1969. Image: Norma Gray.
1973: The annual Christmas crush was well under way at Marks and Spencer’s store in Aberdeen in December.
1973: The once-unrestricted view down St Nicholas Street and George Street is now the Bon Accord St Nicholas Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Pictures: Marks & Spencer Aberdeen 1980s onwards

1982: Marks & Spencer and St Nicholas Street as it looked before it was pedestrianised. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Past and present staff at Marks & Spencer’s in Aberdeen gathered to celebrate Markies’ centenary with a party. Image: Submitted
1985: Marks and Spencer warehouse manager Douglas Melvin and his wife Rose, front centre, were the toast of the Aberdeen branch in April 1985 when they were honoured with a dinner in the Holiday Inn, Dyce, to mark Mr Melvin’s retirement after 36 years’ service with the store. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Marks & Spencer manager Bill Neish, second left, presented a cheque for £400 to Dorothy Hately, centre, secretary/treasurer for the North East of Scotland Music School. Also at the presentation were, left to right, Lisa Henderson, Chris Weddle, Toby Davidson and Alec Bain. Image: DC Thomson
1988: All tied up in Christmas stockings at the Marks and Spencer store in Aberdeen was Jean Thomson of Turriff, who took advantage of the shopping evening for the disabled. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Members of the Marks and Spencer Bowling Club pictured at their presentation of trophies in the TUC Club, Aberdeen, October 1989. Image: Norma Gray.
1990:Aberdeen’s Marks and Spencer sports and social club committee for Childline donated £2735 to Childline North East chairwoman Trish Lively. Image: DC Thomson
1994: Port Elphinstone Primary School pupils were the stars when Grampian Television filmed shots for the children’s series Small Talk in Aberdeen’s Marks & Spencer store in 1994. Programme editor Edi Stark helps the youngsters as they look over swimwear from the store. Image: DC Thomson
1997: A view over the pedestrianised area outside Marks and Spencer in the late ’90s. Image: DC Thomson
1998: Winners of the M&S school uniform competition were, from left, Ray Fitzpatrick, Gilcomston school; Rachel Hall, Broomhill; John Eddie, Burnhaven school, Peterhead; and Stacey Cruikshank, Oldmeldrum School. Image: DC Thomson
1998: Marks and Spencer manager Ian Stott outside the Aberdeen store at Christmastime. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Jackie Leslie, pictured seated centre, with family and staff of Marks and Spencer who celebrated her 25 years service with the company at a party in the Caledonian Golf Club. Image: DC Thomson
1999: 25 years service with Marks and Spencer was celebrated by Jackie Leslie, right, with colleagues Betty McHattie, Andrea Byiers, Margaret Thomson and Ann Sangster. Image: DC Thomson
1999: As part of a class project on healthy eating, eight-year-old Rachel Legdon and her Ferryhill primary 4 classmates took a trip to Marks and Spencer. Image: DC Thomson
1999: The staff of the Foodhall department of Marks and Spencer, Michelle Christie, Caroline Christie, Elaine McKelvie and Alison Beaton, celebrating their spring night out RUA club, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1999: The staff of the Foodhall department of Marks and Spencer celebrating their spring night out RUA club, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Kemnay Primary pupil Rachael Rodger shows her winning website page to Marks and Spencer dep store manager Richard Gilbert when he showed her round the Aberdeen stores CCTV dept. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Admin assistant Lynn Keith, centre, celebrated 25 years’ service at Marks and Spencer with colleagues Irene Selbie, Jane Green, Linda Duncan and Roslyn Taylor at Nigg Bay golf club, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Admin assistant Lynn Keith, centre, celebrated 25 years service at Marks and Spencer with family and friends at Nigg Bay golf club, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Lewis Thomson with his new Dons shirt signed by Aberdeen winger Ben Thornley at the launch of the refurbished Marks and Spencer store. On the left is Peter Donohoe regional manager for Mark and Spencer. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Customer Kathleen Thompson gets some advice from Sales assistant Kim Petrie at Marks and Spencer, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Some of the Marks and Spencer staff who helped raise £12,000 for two local charities Grampian Autistic Society and Archway. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Rebecca Smith and Jamie Wilson, both 11, from Kingswells Primary School with Aberdeen FC player Kevin Rutkiewicz who took part in the launch of the ‘Rainbow of Hope’ fund at Aberdeen marks and Spencer. Image: DC Thomson
M&S on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, in 2002.
2002: M&S on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen, in 2002. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Marks and Spencer staff who helped raise funds for Archie’s and Whizz-Kids. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Earlybirds were queuing up to get into Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen just after 7.30am on Christmas Eve. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Staff at Aberdeen’s Marks and Spencer store were delighted to be handing over a total of £12,000 to two charities selected by employees after various fundraising activities. Ensuring the handover was a lot of fun were, from left, Graeme Cumming, Ann Reid, Paula Maitland, Jenny Wright, Julie Fraser and Ann Sangster. Image: DC Thomson
2004: Finlay Campbell, aged 2, wasn’t too sure about eating his swedes when he visited M&S Aberdeen with step- gran Heather Reid where they met Jim Fowlie (centre), Aberdeen Angus beef farmer of Peterhead, and George Gammy, right, swede grower of Laurencekirk. Image: DC Thomson
2004: Store Visual Merchandising Manager Jane Buchanan in the Aberdeen Marks and Spencer. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Brave staff at Marks and Spencer ready for their abseil down the building. Image: DC Thomson
2009: People queued up outside Marks and Spencer’s in Aberdeen to grab a bargain as the store dropped some of its prices to a penny, to celebrate 125 years of trading. Image: DC Thomson

