Stonehaven chipper celebrating after scooping two national awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Stonehaven chipper celebrating after scooping two national awards

The Redcloak Fish Bar won 'best newcomer' and ' best young fish frier' at the National Fish and Chip Awards in London.

By Bailey Moreton
The Redcloak chipper in Stonehaven took home a pair of awards
The Redcloak chipper in Stonehaven took home a pair of awards

Stonehaven chipper the Redcloak Fish Bar has clinched two prestigious titles at the National Fish and Chips awards.

The business won ‘best newcomer’ after rivalling other UK takeaways that have been open less than two years.

Owner Jamie Russo also won UK’s ‘best young fish frier’.

He said: “It feels a bit surreal, we literally got back from London this afternoon. It’s all been go, go, go and it’s not really sank in yet.”

Stonehaven chipper had long journey to award wins

Th awards were presented by comedian Rob Beckett in London on Wednesday 

The reception at the House of Commons and awards ceremony in London on Wednesday were the culmination of a rigorous, months-long application process.

Mr Russo applied for the awards back in September.

All shops were assessed on numerous factors from how they source ingredients, to how they manage their oil to the sustainability of the business.

From there was a Zoom interview, where Mr Russo had the unusual experience of making fish and chips for the judges via Zoom.

He said: “I know it sounds silly looking at it over a camera but what you can see over the camera is incredible.”

After that came a mystery shop visit, where a judge secretly ate at the Redcloack to taste the food on offer.

Then there was an unannounced audit of the shop.

He said: “It’s a very in-depth process to go through. Don’t get me wrong – stressful at the time, but now coming home with that trophy it was absolutely worth it.”

Redcloak Fishbar owner Jamie Russo has been working in fish and chip shops since he was 14. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Redcloack Fish Bar owner has been honing his craft for years

Although the shop has been open only nine months, Mr Russo has been honing his craft for a long time.

He said: “I started working at a fish and chip shop when I was 14-years-old. Then it was just a part-time job for me, but I started to develop more skills and eventually started to frying.

“As soon as a I put my first fish into the pan I just fell in love with fish and chips.”

While the shop has had success early on, Mr Russo said he hopes to keep improving Redcloak’s offerings.

He also thanked the community for their support since the shop opened.

He said: “It’s such a wholesome meal, it’s a big part of a lot of people’s family events.

“Just by providing fish and chips you’re a part of people’s events, whether its birthday’s, anniversaries or just a Friday night treat.

“We love the industry, I don’t think there’s another one quite like it.”

The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Stonehaven

More from Local Business

Kevin Paterson is delighted to be back running Utopia. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Utopia returns to Inverness as cafe owner opens up about his own mental health…
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness will remain open. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Body Shop stores in Inverness and Aberdeen to remain open following mass closure announcement
Peter Vardy Carz has closed on Lang Stracht. Image: DC Thomson.
Peter Vardy Carz on Lang Stracht closes
Jonny Smith outside The Key at Altens Lorry Park, one of the sites closing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
The Key: Healthy-living cafes in Westhill and Altens close
A delivery fan with D. R. MacLeod branding.
Western Isles MSP calls for 'public hearing' on company buyout after business owners report…
Looking up at the front door of former Junners toy shop in Elgin, which is part of the South Street regeneration
Junners and Jailhouse developers reveal their hopes and new images for Elgin regeneration project
Formal gardens planned at Carbisdale Castle will be a major tourist attraction says its owner.
Plans for 'Hanging Gardens of Carbisdale' unveiled by castle owner as part of multi-million…
Cameron Macfarlane says demand is high for market food hall units. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market: The five new food outlets coming in March
Jamie and Ann Marie Ross of The Redshank which is opening a second business in the Victorian Market. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Victorian Market: Redshank ready to serve up burgers and shakes in business expansion
Unit D which will be transformed.
Elgin petrol station owners have foodie plans and the cost of that Poundstretcher transformation…

Conversation