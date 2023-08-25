Stonehaven chipper handed out ‘around 750 free kids’ meals’ during summer holidays, reveals 22-year-old owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven chipper handed out ‘around 750 free kids’ meals’ during summer holidays, reveals 22-year-old owner

Jamie Russo said "the feedback has been incredible" after his fish and chip shop offered the free meals over four Saturdays in summer.

By Karla Sinclair
Jamie Russo with two takeaway containers inside Redcloak Fish Bar
Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The team at the Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven dished out around 750 free kid’s meals this summer after owner Jamie Russo “wanted to try and relieve some of the stress for parents.”

The 22-year-old, who took over the fish and chip shop in May, decided to offer the deal every Saturday from Saturday, July 29 to Saturday, August 19 from 4pm to 8pm.

Chicken fillets and chips in a takeaway container from Redcloak Fish Bar
Chicken fillets and chips were one of the free meals that youngsters could pick. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Roughly 150 to 250 free children’s meals were handed out on each day.

Kids’ battered fish, sausage and chicken fillet suppers were on the cards, along with a soft drink, which would usually cost £5.10 at the Redcloak Fish Bar.

Jamie says the more popular choice was the latter.

Jamie Russo outside the Redcloak Fish Bar
Jamie outside his Stonehaven chipper, the Redcloak Fish Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It would be between the chicken and sausages,” he adds.

“But I think the chicken would have edged it with around 320 portions of chicken fillets and chips.”

WM Fraser provided potatoes for chips, while the sausages were from King Foods.

‘The feedback has been incredible’, says 22-year-old Stonehaven chipper owner

The Press and Journal shared word of the free kids’ suppers offer last month. The 22-year-old says this “definitely helped the shop reach a lot more parents and give away a lot more kids’ meals”.

“Overall, it [the total] was around 750,” adds Jamie. “And we definitely wouldn’t have hit that number without the article.”

A basket of chips being emptied out
Around 750 free kid’s meals were handed out. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jamie and his nine-strong team have been praised by new and familiar faces due to the offer.

“We’ve even had letters from people in Peterhead wishing us well as they had seen the article a few weeks ago,” he went on to say. “The feedback has been incredible.

⭐️ KIDS EAT FREE ⭐️ As a massive thank you to our wonderful customers for their support since we opened, today kids eat free! ⚓️A huge thanks to our amazing suppliers WM Fraser LTD and King Foods for supplying potatoes and sausages to give away 🫶🏼If ordering online, make sure you add your kids meals to the additional comments box! 😊You can choose from:Kids battered fish 🐟 Kids battered sausage 🐷 Kids battered chicken fillets 🐓 Order via: www.redcloakfishbar.com or call us on 01569 763943 📲

Posted by Redcloak Fishbar on Saturday, 29 July 2023

“There were definitely a lot of familiar faces every week.

“I would say around 75% of the meals given away were to people who came every week.”

Free meals will return to the Redcloak Fish Bar after overwhelming response

When asked if the deal is something Jamie would consider bringing back, his response was: “100%.

“After seeing the impact and response we’ve had doing it during the summer, we will definitely be looking to do it again.

A small sausage supperin a takeaway container.
A kid’s sausage supper. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Knowing that we’ve been able to feed a child and make sure there are no empty stomachs is exactly why we would do it again.

“It’s an incredible feeling knowing we’ve been able to help. We have no idea of each parent’s situation, but the last thing we want is for children to have to suffer or go without.

Jamie Russo behind the counter
Jamie will be bringing back the deal at some point in the future. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“That’s why we opened it up to everyone, and we’re just so glad that so many people made the most of it.”

The Stonehaven chipper owner also revealed that on the last day, a customer gave his team a case of beer as a thank you.

He added: “We had a lot of kids come in on their own which was nice to see.

“There was also a lot who came in with parents and grandparents and they were all very appreciative.”

Conversation