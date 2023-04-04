Anyone fancy a samosa burger? Indian street food firm wants to open on Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Indian street food restaurant could soon open in an empty shoe shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Chaiiwala dates back to 1927, when its founder started selling tea on the streets of New Delhi.

The chain now has branches across England and in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

And its next spot could help breathe new life into Aberdeen’s struggling Granite Mile, with plans lodged to transform the old Mostyn Mackenzie at 229 Union Street.

What can we expect from Chaiiwala in Aberdeen?

The business is best-known for its Karak chaii tea, with various versions available from cinnamon to caramel.

The breakast menu features an “English-ish” fry up, with such twists as a Masala omelette and rashers of lamb bacon.

The street food menu is the most extensive – with the likes of spicy Mumbai macaroni cheese, samosa burgers and masala chips among the range on offer.

The dessert menu features Indian versions of cheesecake, coffee cake and gulab jamun – a sweet fried dough ball.

Though the company began with a tea stall in New Delhi almost a century ago, Chaiiwala opened its first store in Leicester in 2015.

It now has locations in Toronto and Dubai.

Blueprints show the Aberdeen branch would have seating for 17 customers.

What do the critics say?

The plans come just a few months after Chaiiwala opened its nearest branch in Dundee.

Our food experts visited to try the trademark karak chaii, samosa burger, masala chips with cheese and a gulab jamun cheesecake.

Would Chaiiwala help boost Aberdeen city centre?

The proposal comes at a time when the city centre is undergoing a bit of a food revolution.

German Doner Kebab recently submitted plans to take over the old Molto Brown perfume store on Union Street.

Just around the corner a Dough and Co doughnut shop is planned for Belmont Street.

And across the road from the proposed Aberdeen Chaiiwala, work is taking place on a Heavenly Desserts parlour and Oodles Chinese diner.

Bob Keiller, who is leading the Our Union Street campaign, welcomed the latest application.

He said: “Aberdeen needs more restaurants and cafes, and Union Street needs to fill empty retail units.

“Chaiiwala is my favourite ever restaurant – and I promise to say the same for any other restaurant that chooses to open on Union Street!”