ARI chiefs rolling out ‘rapid release’ scheme to free up ambulances amid queuing crisis

NHS Grampian bosses have admitted routine problems with ambulances stacking up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for hours are “absolutely not where they want to be” as they announced a new “rapid release” scheme.

Paramedics have recently had to wait for hours outside ARI, with patients in the back of ambulances waiting for space to free up in the hospital’s A&E department.

Both a lack of staff and beds have been blamed, with insufficient resources to treat people arriving at peak times.

Now action is being taken before the crisis worsens, with a new “rapid release” plan devised for Aberdeen.

Interim chief executive of NHS Grampian, Adam Coldwells, today told board members about the “huge amount of work” being carried out looking at ways to redress ambulance queuing at ARI.

He admitted: “We know it is absolutely not where we want it to be.”

Ambulances have been made to wait up to nine hours with patients in the back due to bed availability and staffing pressures.

One ambulance worker told The Press and Journal that one night this year saw up to 18 mercy vehicles stacked in front of ARI, up to “half of the north-east’s fleet”.

The crisis came to a head in May, when no ambulances were available to attend the scene when a one-year-old girl died after being struck by a car in Balmedie.

Why is a rapid release scheme needed for Aberdeen ambulances?

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill asked if NHS chiefs could reassure the public about how “robust” the ambulance system is, following the announcement of the rapid release scheme.

Mr Coldwells stressed that turnaround times were “standard” in Aberdeen and the north-east on the whole, which refers to the time taken between releasing a patient from the back of an ambulance and into hospital care.

But the problems revolve around how long it takes for people to be admitted into ARI at busier moments.

Mr Coldwells conceded bosses were “struggling with ambulances queuing for longer times”.

He explained that this was caused by delays in the “whole flow” of patients through parts of the hospital (such as the accident and emergency department) which deal with “unscheduled care”.

‘No quick fix’: Aberdeen ambulance problems could take months to solve

Hospital heads in Aberdeen are looking to speed up how quickly people are taken through these departments, and “making sure we can do that rapidly where we need to”.

Mr Coldwells said: “If someone becomes unwell and needs to get access very quickly, then we need to have a cohesive plan… But there is not a quick fix for this.”

He said it could take a “number of months” to “improve flow through the system at multiple points”.

These changes are being focussed on areas which “they know will help to reduce ambulance queuing”.

June Barnard, nurse director at NHS Grampian, told the meeting extra effort will go into “identifying deteriorating patients and life-threatening calls which need to be responded to”.

