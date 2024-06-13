ARI chiefs rolling out ‘rapid release’ scheme to free up ambulances amid queuing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ARI chiefs rolling out ‘rapid release’ scheme to free up ambulances amid queuing crisis

But bosses warn there could be "no quick fix", as the hospital struggles with staffing pressures and bed availability.

By Isaac Buchan
A 'Rapid Relief" scheme will be put in place to try fix the ambulance crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A 'Rapid Relief" scheme will be put in place to try fix the ambulance crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

NHS Grampian bosses have admitted routine problems with ambulances stacking up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for hours are “absolutely not where they want to be” as they announced a new “rapid release” scheme.

Paramedics have recently had to wait for hours outside ARI, with patients in the back of ambulances waiting for space to free up in the hospital’s A&E department.

Both a lack of staff and beds have been blamed, with insufficient resources to treat people arriving at peak times.

Now action is being taken before the crisis worsens, with a new “rapid release” plan devised for Aberdeen.

Ambulance crisis ‘absolutely not where we want it to be’ says ARI boss

Interim chief executive of NHS Grampian, Adam Coldwells, today told board members about the “huge amount of work” being carried out looking at ways to redress ambulance queuing at ARI.

ARI Interim boss Adam Coldwells has said there is 'no quick fix' to the ambulance crisis.Picture by Kath Flannery 13/05/2019
ARI Interim boss Adam Coldwells has said there is 'no quick fix' to the ambulance crisis. 

He admitted: “We know it is absolutely not where we want it to be.”

Ambulances have been made to wait up to nine hours with patients in the back due to bed availability and staffing pressures.

One ambulance worker told The Press and Journal that one night this year saw up to 18 mercy vehicles stacked in front of ARI, up to “half of the north-east’s fleet”.

15 ambulances piled up outside ARI. Image: Graham Fleming/DCT Media
15 ambulances piled up outside ARI.

The crisis came to a head in May, when no ambulances were available to attend the scene when a one-year-old girl died after being struck by a car in Balmedie.

Why is a rapid release scheme needed for Aberdeen ambulances?

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill asked if NHS chiefs could reassure the public about how “robust” the ambulance system is, following the announcement of the rapid release scheme.

Mr Coldwells stressed that turnaround times were “standard” in Aberdeen and the north-east on the whole, which refers to the time taken between releasing a patient from the back of an ambulance and into hospital care.

Ambulances at ARI’s accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

But the problems revolve around how long it takes for people to be admitted into ARI at busier moments.

Mr Coldwells conceded bosses were “struggling with ambulances queuing for longer times”.

He explained that this was caused by delays in the “whole flow” of patients through parts of the hospital (such as the accident and emergency department) which deal with “unscheduled care”.

‘No quick fix’: Aberdeen ambulance problems could take months to solve

Hospital heads in Aberdeen are looking to speed up how quickly people are taken through these departments, and “making sure we can do that rapidly where we need to”.

A 'cohesive' plan is needed to solve Aberdeen's ambulance crisis according to Mr Coldwells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A 'cohesive' plan is needed to solve Aberdeen's ambulance crisis according to Mr Coldwells.

Mr Coldwells said: “If someone becomes unwell and needs to get access very quickly, then we need to have a cohesive plan… But there is not a quick fix for this.”

He said it could take a “number of months” to “improve flow through the system at multiple points”.

These changes are being focussed on areas which “they know will help to reduce ambulance queuing”.

Ambulance problems at ARI could take 'a number of months' to be fixed. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance problems at ARI could take 'a number of months' to be fixed.

June Barnard, nurse director at NHS Grampian, told the meeting extra effort will go into “identifying deteriorating patients and life-threatening calls which need to be responded to”.

Have you been affected by the recent ambulance crisis at ARI? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation