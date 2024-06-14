Huge cruise ship brings 1,400 tourists to the north-east as it docks at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huge cruise ship brings 1,400 tourists to the north-east as it docks at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

The arrival of the Ambience liner brings yet another tourism boost to the Granite City.

By Denny Andonova
Ambience cruise ship at Aberdeen's South Harbour.
Ambience arrived at Aberdeen harbour on Friday morning. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Nearly 1,400 tourists will venture across the north-east today as one of the biggest cruise ships to ever visit Aberdeen docked at the harbour.

Bearing a Bahamas flag, the Ambience vessel is the longest one to sail into the city’s South Harbour so far this season.

It’s operated by Ambassador Cruise Line and carries 1,397 guests on board – all now being whisked off to explore the wonders of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Passengers will get the chance to see the best the region has to offer, joining excursions to Balmoral Castle, Crathes Castle and Old Aberdeen.

The cruise ship is 245 metres long. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Cruise ship arrival is a ‘milestone’ for Aberdeen

The 800-feet cruise ship is one 50 to visit Aberdeen this summer, bringing in an estimated £4.5 million boost to the north-east.

It will be joined by another distinctive ship later on today as the luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse makes its way to the harbour.

Scenic Eclipse is one of the most luxuries yachts visiting Aberdeen this summer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Just how big is it?

At 245m, Ambience is about the same length as the walk from Aberdeen Town House, at the corner of Broad Street and Union Street, up to St Nicholas Kirk.

It’s bigger than most British skyscrapers and 100m larger than the Blackpool Tower, but 50m shorter than its Parisian equivalent.

‘This shows we can accommodate larger cruise ships in Aberdeen’

Ambience will, however, hold the title of the largest ship for only few weeks.

The German-flagged cruise ship AIDA will arrive in Aberdeen on July 17, followed by Costa Favolosa, the biggest one to ever visit the city.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, said the arrival of Ambience is an important milestone for the city.

He added: “It further demonstrates our ability to accommodate large cruise ships and reinforces the north-east’s growing reputation as a premier cruise destination.”

