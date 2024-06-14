Huge cruise ship brings 1,400 tourists to the north-east as it docks at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Nearly 1,400 tourists will venture across the north-east today as one of the biggest cruise ships to ever visit Aberdeen docked at the harbour.

Bearing a Bahamas flag, the Ambience vessel is the longest one to sail into the city’s South Harbour so far this season.

It’s operated by Ambassador Cruise Line and carries 1,397 guests on board – all now being whisked off to explore the wonders of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Passengers will get the chance to see the best the region has to offer, joining excursions to Balmoral Castle, Crathes Castle and Old Aberdeen.

Cruise ship arrival is a ‘milestone’ for Aberdeen

The 800-feet cruise ship is one 50 to visit Aberdeen this summer, bringing in an estimated £4.5 million boost to the north-east.

It will be joined by another distinctive ship later on today as the luxury yacht Scenic Eclipse makes its way to the harbour.

Just how big is it?

At 245m, Ambience is about the same length as the walk from Aberdeen Town House, at the corner of Broad Street and Union Street, up to St Nicholas Kirk.

It’s bigger than most British skyscrapers and 100m larger than the Blackpool Tower, but 50m shorter than its Parisian equivalent.

‘This shows we can accommodate larger cruise ships in Aberdeen’

Ambience will, however, hold the title of the largest ship for only few weeks.

The German-flagged cruise ship AIDA will arrive in Aberdeen on July 17, followed by Costa Favolosa, the biggest one to ever visit the city.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, said the arrival of Ambience is an important milestone for the city.

He added: “It further demonstrates our ability to accommodate large cruise ships and reinforces the north-east’s growing reputation as a premier cruise destination.”

