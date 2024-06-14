What’s the risk of care home fees to my property?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s the risk of care home fees to my property?

Legal measures to safeguard your most precious asset cost less than you might think.

In partnership with ILAWS Scotland
Senior Happy Couple Shaking Hands With Financial Advisor
Ensuring your assets are protected will give you peace of mind.

For most people their house is their most valuable asset. It makes up the bulk of their estate and is the largest part of any inheritance they will leave their children.

For this reason, it’s obviously worth protecting. However, many fail to do so.

Perhaps it is because of fears over the cost of legal measures that protect your home.

But that is a false economy.

It is currently estimated that one in four people over the age of 60 will end their days in care, with that rising to one in three by 2030. A particularly worrying aspect of this is that your property is included as one of your assets when the council assesses you for support with care home fees. With the cost of care as much as £75,000 annually and the threshold for council support set at just £32,750, the threat is clear.

Measures to take over care fees

Documents being signed
Taking measures to protect your assets is a wise move.

Measures such as Protected Property Trusts and Transfers can prevent your home from being counted as an asset. They are also less expensive than you might think.

Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS, said: “A PPT can often be set up for less than the cost of one week in some care homes. Most people would happily spend the amount they cost on a holiday, and PPTs can give you lasting peace of mind.

“You can think of it as an insurance policy on your home. You want to make sure you can pass your property on to your children but through no fault of your own, you can end up losing it. Having a PPT can prevent that.”

Time of the essence with care fees

ILAWS offers a no-obligation, free consultation. If you decide it’s not for you, then it won’t cost you a penny. Their prices are also extremely competitive.

Tony added: “It’s always worth speaking to us. We won’t charge you anything to discuss it and we’re confident we can offer the best price available.”

But time is of the essence. These measures cannot be taken after you go into care.

Tony continued: “So many people come to us when it’s too late. We’ve even had people saying they will pay anything to sort it out, but once it becomes clear that someone may be going into care there’s nothing we can do.”

The cost of implementing the measures will also only rise over time.

Tony said: “Our prices are extremely competitive, but they are only going to go up. Registration fees will rise over time as will basic costs. There is no better time than now to do this.”

Act before laws on assets change

There is also the danger of the government enacting laws that change how your assets are determined for care costs. However, the good news on that front is that the law could not work retrospectively. So, if you already have a Trust or Transfer in place, it will still prevent your home from being counted as an asset. The law would only apply to Trust or Transfers arranged after it is passed.

At the end of the day, you have nothing to lose.

Tony added: “If you take out a Protected Property Trust and you don’t need it, then you’ve won because you’re covered and you don’t lose your home. If you do it and you don’t need it then you’ve won too, because you’re not going into care.”

So, contact ILAWS today and make sure you don’t end up counting the cost of inaction.

