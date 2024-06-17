Inside abandoned Kemnay Masonic lodge as £300k home transformation is approved

Tucked away down a lane in Kemnay sits one of the Aberdeenshire village’s most secretive buildings…

The Masonic lodge on St Brydes Road was purpose built for the ancient organisation in 1910.

Though the Freemasons deny being a secret society, the order remains enshrined in mystery to many of us.

This building was home to Lodge 991 for generations, but it was “extensively damaged” by a fire in late 2020.

The incident came following a period of closure during the pandemic, and the building was put on the market afterwards.

It sold for £60,000 in October 2022.

Have a look inside Kemnay Masonic lodge

Earlier this year, new owner Steven Smith submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to turn it into a house.

What are the new plans for old building?

Building papers suggest the work will cost about £311,000.

The application explains how various internal alterations would take place, with first floor extended to form a new bedroom.

From there, a small balcony would be added to “take advantage of the views

out over Kemnay and Bennachie beyond”.

Meanwhile, the main hall would become a large open plan living area.

A granite outbuilding will be turned into a home office, and a garden room will also be created.

And as for that crypt, architects say it could be turned into a wine cellar – as well as something of a talking point.

Can you think of any other unique old buildings that might make a good home?

What did council say about Kemnay Masonic lodge plans?

Council officials have now given the scheme their blessing.

A report states: “The Masonic hall is an empty building and is no longer in use for its intended purpose.

“The proposed alterations to the hall to form a dwellinghouse will allow for the building to be brought back into use and contribute to the provision of housing in the local area.”

You can see the Kemnay Masonic lodge plans here.

