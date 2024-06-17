Inside abandoned Kemnay Masonic lodge as £300k home transformation is approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside abandoned Kemnay Masonic lodge as £300k home transformation is approved

An underground crypt believed to have been used for rituals could become a unique wine cellar...

The Kemnay Masonic lodge will become a new house,
The Kemnay Masonic lodge will become a new house. Image: ASPC
By Ben Hendry

Tucked away down a lane in Kemnay sits one of the Aberdeenshire village’s most secretive buildings…

The Masonic lodge on St Brydes Road was purpose built for the ancient organisation in 1910.

Though the Freemasons deny being a secret society, the order remains enshrined in mystery to many of us.

This building was home to Lodge 991 for generations, but it was “extensively damaged” by a fire in late 2020.

This cutting from the Press and Journal in January 1911 describes the “several enjoyable dances” as members celebrated the opening of the Kemnay Masonic lodge.  Image: British Newspaper Archive

The incident came following a period of closure during the pandemic, and the building was put on the market afterwards.

It sold for £60,000 in October 2022.

Have a look inside Kemnay Masonic lodge

Earlier this year, new owner Steven Smith submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to turn it into a house.

The lodge is tucked away off the road. Image: DC Thomson
This old St Bryde 991 gate has been detached. Image: DC Thomson
Carvings like this one remain on the wall outside. Image: ASPC
More symbols etched into stone. Image: ASPC
Here is the grand hall as it looked when the Masons left the building. Image: ASPC
The Square and Compasses is the main Freemasonry symbol. Both are architect’s tools and are used in Masonic ritual as emblems to teach symbolic lessons. Image: ASPC
There’s a mysterious crypt beneath the floor… Image: ASPC
This plinth is found at the bottom of the staircase. Image: ASPC

What are the new plans for old building?

Building papers suggest the work will cost about £311,000.

The application explains how various internal alterations would take place, with first floor extended to form a new bedroom.

From there, a small balcony would be added to “take advantage of the views
out over Kemnay and Bennachie beyond”.

Here is how it will look as a home. Image: Eleanor Alexander architect
There would be new windows added. Image: Eleanor Alexander architect
A new balcony would take advantage of some stunning views. Image: Eleanor Alexander architect
This is how the open plan living area would look. Image: Eleanor Alexander architect
The bedroom would be at mezzanine level. Image: Eleanor Alexander architect
And here is how the bedroom would be designed. Image: Eleanor Alexander architect

Meanwhile, the main hall would become a large open plan living area.

A granite outbuilding will be turned into a home office, and a garden room will also be created.

And as for that crypt, architects say it could be turned into a wine cellar – as well as something of a talking point.

As this image shows, some work has already started. Image: Cameron Ross engineers

Can you think of any other unique old buildings that might make a good home? Let us know in our comments section below

What did council say about Kemnay Masonic lodge plans?

Council officials have now given the scheme their blessing.

A report states: “The Masonic hall is an empty building and is no longer in use for its intended purpose.

“The proposed alterations to the hall to form a dwellinghouse will allow for the building to be brought back into use and contribute to the provision of housing in the local area.”

You can see the Kemnay Masonic lodge plans here.

